Cyberpunk 2077’s latest update launched on September 21, packed with ability and equipment reworks, and the game’s sole DLC will land in a few days. To celebrate, CD Projekt RED is teaming up with Twitch to give away free duds that will turn any old choom into a nova Street Samurai.

You can start earning Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops on September 25 at 1 pm CEST (7 am EST/4 am PST) by tuning into certain Twitch streams to earn exclusive clothing items inspired by agents of the game’s new U.S. government (NUS for short). Rewards include a pair of NUS Infiltrator Pants, NUS Infiltrator Boots, a NUS Infiltrator Jacket, and NUS Infiltrator Headgear. All you have to do is watch one hour’s worth of a Cyberpunk 2077 stream on an account with active Twitch Drops.

However, unlike most Twitch giveaways, these items will follow staggered schedules. You can earn the NUS Infiltrator Pants starting September 25, but you have to wait until October 3 at 12 am CEST (6 am EST/3 am PST) to make progress towards the NUS Infiltrator Boots and Jacket. The Headgear, meanwhile, is a little more complicated.

As with the other Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch Drops, if you want the Headgear, you have to watch at least one hour of content on participating streams, but since this item is a custom drop, you need to be a little more selective with your viewing choices. CD Projekt RED has included a list of all the streamers you can watch for the helmet, and odds are you will recognize some of the names. No matter whose stream you join, once you earn an article of clothing through Twitch (and claim it from your Twitch Drops menu), you can find it in-game by visiting V’s apartment. However, clothes aren’t all the collaboration has to offer.