Cyberpunk 2077’s first (and only) DLC, Phantom Liberty, is finally here. It’s been a long three years, but the wait is finally over. Plus, the game recently received a facelift that reinvigorated numerous mechanics and systems, which is a huge boon. While the DLC adds new missions, weapons, and rides, the main draw is its new questline, which takes place in an equally new section of Night City, Dogtown.

If we could sum up the narrative of Phantom Liberty, it would be Ghost in the Shell meets Escape from New York, starring Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves. Sounds fun, right? You probably want to start this mission as soon as you can. Well, here’s how.

Technically, you don’t have to do anything too out of the ordinary to unlock Phantom Liberty’s content. The only requirement, aside from owning the DLC, is completing the main story mission “Transmission,” i.e., the one where you do some netrunning for Brigitte in a tub filled with ice.

Once you mark that item off your checklist, you will receive a call from Songbird, and she will give you the mission “Dog Eat Dog.” Just follow the quest markers, and you’ll enter Dogtown and start the DLC quest soon enough. If you load an existing save file well past “Transmission,” Songbird will call you the next time you go to sleep — at least that’s what happened to one of Gamespot’s writers.