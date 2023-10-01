

Turns out that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is hiding a little reference to The Witcher 3, and one that should be music to your ears.



Some mild, fairly early spoilers for Phantom Liberty ahead!



It just seems like CD Projekt Red can’t help but reference itself. There’s already a Witcher reference in Cyberpunk in the form of an arcade game called Roach Race, but that one’s in the base game. However, as spotted by IGN, it seems that there’s a brand new reference to be found in Phantom Liberty. It can be found after a certain point during the mission Lucretia My Reflection, when you’re guided to a wall-mounted phone in an abandoned building, the main purpose of which is to get in contact with Solomon Reed.



To call Reed, you have to insert a specific set of numbers, which kickstarts the next part of the mission. Apparently, though, there are some other numbers scrawled on a post-it note nearby, that when entered you’ll be able to hear none other than the main theme of The Witcher 3, The Trail. Johnny Silverhand will also make another appearance to listen to the theme, where he’ll offer you a smile and a thumbs up once the correct numbers have been put in. High praise for a rocker like him.



If you want to try this out yourself, all you need to do is pop in the numbers 5745552377, and you’ll be able to hear a not-great quality version of The Witcher 3 track. Alternatively, you could just find the song on YouTube, I’m not your mum, I can’t tell you what to do.



Phantom Liberty launched earlier this week after almost three years have passed since the base game was released, and has generally arrived to pretty favourable reviews itself. A far cry from the poor launch the base game received.

