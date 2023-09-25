Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has several missions and side gigs for you to complete. One of these requires you to listen in on a conversation, where you’ll eventually hear of a password. Our guide discusses how to find Slider’s Stash in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty so you can complete the Voodoo Treasure quest. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

How to find Slider’s Stash for the Voodoo Treasure quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

To get Slider’s Stash in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, you’ll need to do the following:

During the I’ve Seen That Face Before mission, keep eavesdropping on the conversation between Aurore and Aymeric.

Later, when inspecting Aurore’s corpse, be sure to select the “Search file – Blind_n_Dead” option.

Once you’re able to explore Dogtown again, track the Voodoo Treasure side quest and go to the slums beneath the Needle in the center of the main street.

Find the container and input the code: 941229.

The twins will eventually talk about Slider.

Eavesdropping and getting the password from the twins

In the I’ve Seen That Face Before mission, V will hide inside the trunk of Aurore and Aymeric’s car. While Aymeric is driving, you’re prompted to override the controls. Don’t do this, since it will cause the mission to advance to the next step. Instead, keep selecting the eavesdrop options whenever they appear:

“Hold on, wanna eavesdrop…”

“It’s okay, chill.”

“Gimme a sec!”

Doing so will cause Aurore to divulge that Slider, an NPC that you met earlier in the campaign, has a little side racket. Once you’ve exhausted all eavesdropping options, you can override the car’s controls.

The twins will be driven to an abandoned garage, where they’ll meet their untimely demise. When you’re able to inspect Aurore’s corpse, select the “Search file – Blind_n_Dead” option before you download the access codes. This will start the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Voodoo Treasure quest. You’ll then need to complete the current mission, as well as the succeeding one, so you can freely explore Dogtown again.

Get the file when you interact with Aurore’s corpse.

Slider’s Stash location and reward

When you’re able to, head to the Needle, the obelisk in the district’s main street. Down below, you’ll see a slum area. Look for a blue signage that says “Aesculapius Inc.” and you’ll spot a metal container. You can then input the code–941229–to open it. Note that this was the password that we received during our playthrough, but we’re unable to confirm if it’s randomized for other players.

Look for the metal container under the Aesculapius Inc. sign.

Once you open the container, you’ll find 8,000 credits and the Second Installment data shard. It looks like Slider was skimming a bit of cash without Colonel Hansen’s knowledge. Yes, these are the only rewards–we were honestly hoping that we’d receive an iconic weapon, but that wasn’t the case. Anyway, that does it for Slider’s Stash and the Voodoo Treasure quest in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.