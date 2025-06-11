Cybersecurity provider Nexus IT in partnership with Diatonic Healthcare, a business builder focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services, announced it secured $60 million in funding from Metropolitan Partners Group.

WHAT IT DOES

Utah-based Nexus IT provides IT support, strategy and cybersecurity services for various industries, including healthcare.

Miami-based Diatonic Healthcare invests in and supports healthcare technology and other tech-enabled companies. It focuses on access and pricing of care and pharmaceuticals; safeguarding data, systems and privacy; and compliance, reimbursement and supply chain optimization.

The investment will be used to speed up Nexus IT’s growth nationwide and acquire “culturally aligned managed service providers” in healthcare and other highly regulated industries. Nexus IT expects to significantly expand within the U.S. over the next three years.

“The capital from Metropolitan Partners Group enables us to grow with intention — not just faster, but better,” Earl Foote, founder and CEO of Nexus IT, said in a statement.

“We’re not chasing volume. We’re building a platform rooted in shared values, leadership continuity and a belief in our Mission that the IT experience should be as exceptional as the technology itself.”

MARKET SNAPSHOT

Diatonic Healthcare is also a large investor in Colorado-based IT and cyber workforce management provider Quantix, which offers support services for blue chip enterprise companies.

Last month, the company announced a majority growth investment in Quantix Consulting, a staffing platform for healthcare and regulated industry specialists.