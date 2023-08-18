Okay, let’s get this straight: Do you like tower defense and deck building games? Do you love that “just one more round” feeling that makes time fly by? Do you adore Tron-style graphics and sound design? Then let’s head into battle to protect Cyberspace from mutant viruses!

Tower Defense x Deck Building

Our goal with CyberTD was to create an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master tower defense game with addictive roguelite mechanics. You have one tower to equip with weapons, abilities and upgrades to fend off viruses that seek to corrupt the core of Cyberspace. After each wave of enemies, you can choose one of three upgrades to strengthen your tower.

Your growing deck of upgrades allows for a variety of strategies: Do you want to go all-in on a single weapon, making it invincible to your enemies? Or do you want to rely on the tower’s special abilities and use all sorts of nasty tricks to stop the viruses? With over 150 upgrades, six weapons and five different abilities, it’s up to you to! Build your own custom deck of upgrades to best support your strategy.

You are accompanied by ViKing 2000, a fully voiced, split-personality drone who tries (but often fails) to help you. You’ll discover the story behind its two personalities in a single-player campaign that spans two biomes and dozens of different types of viruses (including powerful bosses that require some extra care).

Split-Screen Multiplayer, High Scores and Weekly Challenges

When you finish the single-player campaign after 12 to 15 hours, you have plenty of opportunities to continue developing your master strategy: You can chase high scores or try the Weekly Challenges, which are extra-tough tasks for experienced players. You can also play with a friend in split-screen or duel mode, where you compete against each other for the high score.

Launching September 28

CyberTD launches soon on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PCs, and is available today for preorder! Be sure to pick it up if you like fast-paced, turn-based action in a sci-fi setting!