Okay, let’s get this straight: Do you like tower defense and deck building games? Do you love that “just one more round” feeling that makes time fly by? Do you adore Tron-style graphics and sound design? Then let’s head into battle to protect Cyberspace from mutant viruses!
Tower Defense x Deck Building
Our goal with CyberTD was to create an easy-to-learn, hard-to-master tower defense game with addictive roguelite mechanics. You have one tower to equip with weapons, abilities and upgrades to fend off viruses that seek to corrupt the core of Cyberspace. After each wave of enemies, you can choose one of three upgrades to strengthen your tower.
Your growing deck of upgrades allows for a variety of strategies: Do you want to go all-in on a single weapon, making it invincible to your enemies? Or do you want to rely on the tower’s special abilities and use all sorts of nasty tricks to stop the viruses? With over 150 upgrades, six weapons and five different abilities, it’s up to you to! Build your own custom deck of upgrades to best support your strategy.
You are accompanied by ViKing 2000, a fully voiced, split-personality drone who tries (but often fails) to help you. You’ll discover the story behind its two personalities in a single-player campaign that spans two biomes and dozens of different types of viruses (including powerful bosses that require some extra care).
Split-Screen Multiplayer, High Scores and Weekly Challenges
When you finish the single-player campaign after 12 to 15 hours, you have plenty of opportunities to continue developing your master strategy: You can chase high scores or try the Weekly Challenges, which are extra-tough tasks for experienced players. You can also play with a friend in split-screen or duel mode, where you compete against each other for the high score.
Launching September 28
CyberTD launches soon on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PCs, and is available today for preorder! Be sure to pick it up if you like fast-paced, turn-based action in a sci-fi setting!
Think you have what it takes to save cyberspace? Mutant viruses have invaded its core and are threatening to destroy it. It’s up to you to take on these waves of viruses and defend the core of cyberspace in a way that prevents any of them from reaching it. But there’s no need to fret – you’ll have countless upgrades and a split-personality killer drone to (more or less) help you out!
Innovative tower defense experience
CyberTD takes the classic tower defense experience and combines it with roguelite elements, creating a captivating mix. With each level-up, you’ll unlock new upgrades and gain access to more options for customizing your defense according to your own unique style.
Easy to learn, tough to master
Though learning the game’s simple mechanics is easy, you’ll need to come up with an [b]elaborate strategy[/b] if you’re looking to reach high-score territory. You’ll be entertained for plenty of time in your hunt for better upgrades and tactics – and you’ll get some questionable support from a retired killer drone with two feisty personalities.
Various game modes
You’ll always find yourself facing new challenges through these different game modes:
– Single Player: Viruses charge at you, wave after wave, with mutations that boost their strength and endurance – but you, too, have access to a growing range of effective defense mechanisms designed to stop them.
– Co-op: Face the waves of enemies as a pair and work together to fight them off for as long as possible.
– Versus: Face the waves of enemies side-by-side and compete to see who’s more successful at fighting them off.
– Weekly Challenges: A different set of special challenges each week for experienced players – tougher rules come into play here!
– Community Clash: Fun and exciting games for streamers (Twitch) where your chat takes control of a second player in co-op or versus mode, or determines how the rest of the game unfolds for you through choices!
Endless possibilities
You have the power to choose what you need to defend against the enemy effectively. Looking to inflict heavy damage or trigger nasty status changes? Eager to level up your weapons or gain powerful abilities? Over 170 different upgrades await you in four different levels of rarity, ready to be unlocked and integrated into your inventory. You can choose one upgrade per enemy wave from a random selection in this pool – so no two games will ever be the same!
Direct link to the developer
Feel free to contact us – we appreciate any and all feedback! Join the community, share your thoughts and requests, or interact with other players.