The cyclesyncing trend involves changing what you eat and how you workout throughout your menstrual cycle Nensuria/Getty Images

For several days a month, my appetite knows no bounds – then my period arrives. The relentless hunger is as reliable an indicator that it is approaching as any menstrual tracking app I’ve tried. Despite eating more at this time, I had never considered whether I should be swapping foods in and out, or changing my exercise routine, to support my body on its menstrual journey. That was until I came across the concept of #cyclesyncing on social media – but is there any evidence that we really…