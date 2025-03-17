Guy Delauney BBC Balkans correspondent

Reuters North Macedonia has begun a week of mourning

Thousands of people have protested in the North Macedonian town of Kocani, demanding justice and action against corruption after a nightclub fire killed 59 people, many of them teenagers. “Nobody should die like that – nobody,” a teenage boy told the BBC. “Those kids, they had a future, they had talents.” The Pulse nightclub was packed with fans watching DNK, a popular hip-hop band, when sparks from flares apparently set a patch of ceiling ablaze. About 20 people have been detained for questioning over the disaster, including the nightclub owner and some former government ministers.

Many in Kocani believe that corruption had allowed the improvised venue to operate with inadequate safety measures. Relatives of children who are still missing have been queueing outside a hospital to give DNA samples to help with identification. Kocani, a town of about 25,000 people, lies some 100km (60 miles) east of the capital, Skopje. More than 160 people were injured in the blaze, including 45 suffering very serious injuries. Many of them have been flown to hospitals in neighbouring Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Turkey for specialist treatment. At the protest rally, the uncle of a 19-year-old man who died said “those scenes should never be repeated”. “When there was a war here, it wasn’t as bad as that. So many young people have died.” After a long time standing in silence the crowd started chanting “we are asking for justice!” Mourners lit candles, hugged and cried, and wrote messages of condolence in the central square. A group of teenagers targeted a bar, smashing windows and ransacking it, believing it to belong to the Pulse club owner.

Reuters Youths attacked a bar said to belong to the Pulse owner