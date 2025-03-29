Tate Britain is set to return a 17th Century painting to the family of a Jewish Belgian art collector, after it was taken from his home by Nazis during World War Two.

Painter Henry Gibbs’ 1654 work, Aeneas And His Family Fleeing Burning Troy, was taken by the Nazis as “an act of racial persecution”, said the Spoliation Advisory Panel, which which looks into cases of looted artworks.

The panel resolves claims from people, or their heirs, who lost possession of cultural property during the Nazi era, which is now held in national collections in the UK.

The heirs and great-grandchildren of art collector Samuel Hartveld will now receive the work, which he left in Antwerp, Belgium in 1940, while fleeing the country with his wife, the UK Government said.

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant praised the panel for “helping to reunite families with their most treasured possessions”, calling it “the right decision”.