Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says expansion of the scheme is to prevent foreign criminals from “exploiting our immigration system” and “fast-track” their removals.

The scheme’s new countries, including Canada, India and Australia, bring the total to 23 – nearly three times more than the original eight, with the Home Office saying more could follow in the future.

The policy allows the government to send foreigners who commit crimes in the UK back to their home countries before they can appeal against the decision.

More foreign criminals will be deported before their appeals against their removal are heard as the Home Office adds 15 new countries to its “deport now, appeal later” scheme.

Foreign nationals who have had their claim refused will be expelled from the UK and can take part in their appeal hearings from their home countries via video link.

The other countries added to the scheme are:

Angola

Botswana

Brunei

Bulgaria

Guyana

Indonesia

Kenya

Latvia

Lebanon

Malaysia

Uganda

Zambia

Cooper said previously that offenders were able to remain in the UK “for months or even years” while their cases worked through the appeals system.

“That has to end. Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced,” she added.

Ministers argue that increasing deportations will ease the overcrowding crisis in prisons.

Prisons in England and Wales are facing significant capacity challenges, with occupancy levels nearing 100%.

There are 10,772 foreign offenders in prisons in England and Wales – or 12.3% of the total prison population – as of June 2025. Scotland and Northern Ireland manage their own prison systems.

In terms of the nationality of foreign offenders in England and Wales, Albanians come top with 1,193 people in prison as of June 2025, followed by 707 Irish nationals, 320 Indian and 317 Pakistani.

There were 774 prisoners from the 15 new countries covered by “deport now, appeal later” – 7% of the total foreign prison population.

Of the new countries, only Indians are in the most numerous nationalities among current prisoners.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy welcomed the decision and said the UK was working to increase the number of other countries where foreign criminals can be returned.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, welcomed the move, adding: “But even with this U-turn, only the Conservative Party is committed to deporting all foreign criminals.

“Until Keir Starmer either commits to deporting all foreign criminals or stops rolling out the red carpet for migrants the world over, this problem is not going away.”

The move comes after the justice secretary announced on Sunday new plans to deport foreign criminals immediately after they have received a custodial sentence.

Under the proposals for England and Wales, those who are given fixed-term sentences could be deported straight away and would be barred from re-entering the UK.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said that foreign criminals would be sent “packing” if they “abuse our hospitality and break our laws”.

The new powers – which require Parliament’s approval – would save taxpayers money and increase publish safety, the government said.

However, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick warned that some countries may refuse to take in those who are deported.

He suggested Sir Keir Starmer should “suspend visas and foreign aid” in the event that countries don’t take back their nationals.

According to the government, foreign offenders make up around 12% percent of the prison population, with prison places costing £54,000 a year on average.

Additional reporting by Tamara Kovacevic, BBC Verify