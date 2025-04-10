Pope Francis has been seen without his traditional papal attire as he visited St Peter’s Basilica on Thursday.

The pontiff briefly stopped to greet visitors while sat in a wheelchair, wearing black trousers, a white long-sleeved shirt and a striped blanket draped around his shoulders. He also had an oxygen tube under his nose.

On Wednesday, he held a private meeting at the Vatican with King Charles and Queen Camilla, where he wished them a happy 20th wedding anniversary. In images released by the Vatican, the Pope can be seen wearing his usual white papal attire – also called house dress.

The Pope, 88, was discharged from hospital in late March after five weeks of treatment and is recovering at the Vatican.