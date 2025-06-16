Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at potential rebels in the Labour Party over his plans to cut the benefits bill, insisting “we have got to get the reforms through.”

MPs will vote in the coming weeks on a package of measures aiming to cut the benefits bill by £5bn by 2030.

The Welfare Reform Bill will include proposals to make it harder for disabled people with less severe conditions to claim Personal Independence Payment, or PIP, in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Speaking to reporters, the prime minister said: “We have got to get the reforms through, and I have been clear about that from start to finish.

“The system is not working. It’s not working for those that need support, it’s not working for taxpayers.

“Everybody agrees it needs reform, we have got to reform it and that is what we intend to do.”