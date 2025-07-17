Jon Wright/BBC Flowers and candles have been left in Ipswich in tribute to Mo Liasu and King Edonmi, who died in a swimming pool incident in Portugal

Two British nationals who died while on holiday in Portugal have been named locally. Mo Liasu, 27, and King Edonmi, 29, were from Ipswich, the BBC understands. Local Portuguese media reported the men drowned at a hotel in Albufeira and a fundraising page set up in their memory said they “tragically lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving”. “We are supporting the families of two British men who have died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

Jon Wright/BBC Heartfelt messages were left among the tributes to the two friends

Candles and floral tributes have been left against a wall near flats on Ipswich Waterfront. Among them was a message that said: “Gone too soon but never forgotten. “Your spirit lives on in every shared memory and quiet moment. These flowers are a symbol of the love and friendship that will always remain.” A tribute read: “In loving memory of a bro whose kindness, laughter and warmth will never be forgotten. “These flowers are a small tribute to a life that touched so many and a heart that will always be missed.”

Getty Images Albufeira is on the southern coast of Portugal, west of Faro