Two British nationals who died while on holiday in Portugal have been named locally.
Mo Liasu, 27, and King Edonmi, 29, were from Ipswich, the BBC understands.
Local Portuguese media reported the men drowned at a hotel in Albufeira and a fundraising page set up in their memory said they “tragically lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving”.
“We are supporting the families of two British men who have died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.
Candles and floral tributes have been left against a wall near flats on Ipswich Waterfront.
Among them was a message that said: “Gone too soon but never forgotten.
“Your spirit lives on in every shared memory and quiet moment. These flowers are a symbol of the love and friendship that will always remain.”
A tribute read: “In loving memory of a bro whose kindness, laughter and warmth will never be forgotten.
“These flowers are a small tribute to a life that touched so many and a heart that will always be missed.”
An online fundraising page has been set up in the friends’ memory with donations pouring in.
The page’s organiser said the money would be used to pay for the repatriation of the men’s bodies back to the UK.
It states: “On what was meant to be a joyful holiday in Portugal, our two dear friends Mo and King tragically lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving.
“What was supposed to be sunshine and laughter turned into heartbreak no one could have imagined.”