Sam Francis
Political reporter
The UK and the EU have reached a new deal setting out post-Brexit relations on areas including fishing rights, trade and defence.
The full details will be set out later.
But here’s a look at what we know is in the deal.
Fishing
- A new deal will keep the current status quo giving EU boats continued access to UK waters until 2038
- The 2020 Brexit deal, which saw the UK regain 25% EU fishing quotas, was due to run out next year
- The UK will continue to agree yearly quotas with the EU and Norway and issue licences to control who fishes in its waters
- Later, the government is due to unveil a £360m “fishing and coastal growth fund” to invest in coastal communities
Farming exports
- In return for extending current fishing rules, the UK has secured a deal to reduce checks on food exports to the EU
- Officials will drop some routine border checks on animal and plant shipments to and from the EU
- The new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement means the UK can sell raw burgers and sausages back into the EU for the first time since Brexit
Security
- A formal UK-EU defence and security pact has been established
- Both sides have been pushing for closer cooperation and information-sharing since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Donald Trump has re-entered the White House
- The government says the agreement “paves the way” for UK-based arms firms to access the Security Action for Europe (Safe) – a £150bn EU fund providing loans for defence projects
Carbon tax
- The UK and EU will link their carbon markets to avoid taxes on carbon-intensive goods like steel and cement travelling between the UK and EU
- The UK launched its own carbon system after exiting the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)
- The government says it will save £800m in taxes and shield British steel from EU tariffs, thanks to a UK-only deal worth £25m a year
Passport e-gates
- British holidaymakers will be able to use e-gates at more European airports
- When Brexit ended freedom of movement, it changed the rules for people travelling to European countries. Now, British passport holders can’t use “EU/EEA/CH” lanes at EU border crossings
- A new passport system will make it easier for UK pets to travel, ending the need for repeat vet certificates
Still up for negotiation
- The BBC understands some key aspects are still subject to further negotiation – such as the idea of a youth mobility scheme
- The government say any “youth experience schemes” would be “capped and time-limited” like deals Britain has with Australia and New Zealand
- What finally makes it into this package will set the agenda for the next set of post-Brexit negotiations early next year.