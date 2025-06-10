Joshua Nevett Political reporter

PA

Rough sleeping will be decriminalised next year under government plans to scrap a 200-year-old law. Ministers are planning to scrap the Vagrancy Act, which outlaws rough sleeping in England and Wales. The law was introduced in 1824 to deal with rising homelessness, but Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has called it “cruel and outdated”. The government’s plan includes new legislation which will target crimes such as organised begging by gangs and trespassing, a statement said.

Rayner, who is also housing secretary, said Labour was “drawing a line under nearly two centuries of injustice towards some of the most vulnerable in society”. “No one should ever be criminalised simply for sleeping rough and by scrapping this cruel and outdated law, we are making sure that can never happen again,” she said. The number of prosecutions and convictions under the 1824 act has declined over the past decade. According to government statistics, there were a total of 79 prosecutions and 59 convictions for offences related to rough sleeping in 2023 – down from a peak of 1,050 and 810 respectively in 2011. Repealing the Vagrancy Act was first announced in 2022 by the previous Conservative government. It had wanted to pass alternative legislation first, but this did not happen before the general election was called last year. The party’s Criminal Justice Bill would have allowed police to move on “nuisance” rough sleepers and fine them if they did not comply.