Lucy Hooker Business reporter

Getty Images

The Post Office could be turned into an employee-owned business, the government has suggested, as it launched a public consultation over the future of the service. The business, which operates counters or shops in more than 11,500 locations around the country, is fully state-owned and subsidised by the tax payer. Plans for mutualisation have been under discussion for more than a decade, but were sidelined as the scandal around the wrongful conviction of sub-postmasters unfolded. “It’s clear we need a fresh vision,” said Post Office Minister, Gareth Thomas, launching a Green Paper on the service’s future.

The government said it wanted to transform the organisation’s culture in the wake of the scandal which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongly accused of false accounting and theft at the branches they were running on the basis of data from faulty software. The scandal was brought back into the spotlight last week after the public inquiry into what went wrong published the first report of its findings, focusing on the impact on sub-postmasters and their families. Mr Thomas said the Post Office had had “a grim past, a poor commercial track record and unstable leadership”. But the 12-week consultation would mark the start of “an honest conversation about what people want and need from their Post Office in the years ahead,” he said. That includes whether there should still be a requirement for the Post Office to operate the currently mandatory 11,500 branches. The minister also announced a further £118m to support the work already underway to deliver changes in the Post Office.

Future services

The Post Office is the UK’s largest retail network, but most of its counters operate within other stores, such as newsagents and convenience stores or even libraries. As well as the question of ownership, the government is asking for views on what services the Post Office should offer in future, in particular banking services, as High Street bank branches continue to close. Currently customers can use the Post Office to pay in and withdraw money from accounts at most banks. They can buy foreign currency, pick up welfare benefit forms and payments, and submit passport applications. But the full range of services are only offered at larger sites. Research published alongside the Green Paper suggests the Post Office adds “social value” of £5.2bn per year to households and £1.3bn annually to small and medium sized businesses. But the business has struggled to make a profit, relying on tens of millions of pounds of state subsidy, as customers posted fewer letters and turned to online services and other delivery operators, bypassing Post Office counters. According to the Post Office, currently 7% of the population live within three miles of a Post Office and 4,000 of its branches are open seven days a week.