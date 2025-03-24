Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people across Turkey have been protesting the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu – the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Protesters have been fired upon with tear gas and rubber bullets in what has become the worst unrest in the country for more than a decade.

What sparked the protests?

Demonstrations began in Istanbul on 19 March, sparked by the arrest of leading opposition politician Ekrem Imamoglu earlier the same day. It came days before Imamoglu was due to be elected as presidential candidate for the secular Republican People’s Party (CHP). He was confirmed as the party’s candidate for the 2028 election from his prison cell on Sunday, following a symbolic vote. Prosecutors accuse Imamoglu of corruption, which he denies. More than 100 people have also been detained as part of the investigation. He was formally arrested on Sunday and charged with “establishing and managing a criminal organisation, taking bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data and rigging a tender”. He has also been suspended from his post as mayor of Istanbul. His CHP party said the arrest represented a “coup against our next president” and called for supporters to take to the streets in protest.

Getty Images Police have clashed with protesters in Ankara

Students demonstrated at multiple universities in Istanbul, chanting “We are not scared, we won’t be silenced, we will not obey” – a common opposition slogan in Turkey. Protests started off relatively small in scale for a city with more than 16 million people. But they have since spread to dozens of other cities across Turkey and are now on a level not seen for more than a decade. Demonstrations have been largely peaceful, though there have been clashes with police using water cannons and tear gas. There has been a major nationwide crackdown in recent months with authorities targeting opposition politicians, journalists and figures in the entertainment industry. Some protesters say the demonstrations also represent wider concerns over Turkey’s shift toward autocracy, as well as the economy and healthcare.

Who is protesting?

Getty Images Students have been protesting at Istanbul University since Imamoglu’s arrest

Many of those protesting Imamoglu’s arrest are university students. Students from different universities gathered in front of Istanbul University near the Beyazit area on Wednesday, breaking through a police barricade and moving towards Sarchane, where the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality building is located. Protests on Thursday were also held on multiple university campuses in Istanbul before spreading to the streets. More than 1,100 people have been detained since demonstrations began, according to Turkey’s interior minister. At least 10 journalists covering the protests have also been detained in Istanbul and Izmir during dawn raids by police. The CHP continued its vote for the party’s presidential candidate on Sunday with supporters heading to the ballot box in a symbolic vote for Imamoglu despite despite his arrest. Speaking to AFP near Istanbul’s city hall, 29-year-old voter Ferhat said: “Whenever there’s a strong opponent [to Erdogan], they are always jailed. “There is a dictatorship in Turkey right now, nothing else. It’s politics in name only.” Meanwhile, Sukru Ilker, 70, said protesters did not want to “confront the police” but to protect the candidate the city had voted for. Ayten Oktay, a 63-year-old pharmacist, said Turkey had “woken up”, adding: “We will defend our rights until the end.”

How has the Turkish government responded?

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the protests, saying his government would not “surrender” to “vandalism” or “street terror”. “We will not accept the disruption of public order,” he has said. Turkish authorities have banned public gatherings, but this has not deterred protesters. Erdogan and his administration have also denied claims Imamoglu’s arrest was politically motivated, insisting that Turkey’s judiciary is independent. Turkey’s president says the CHP has not been able to respond to the corruption allegations and accused its party chairman, Özgür Özel, of sowing unrest on the streets. The European Commission urged Turkey on Monday to “uphold democratic values” as a country that is both a member of the Council of Europe and a candidate for joining the EU.

How long has Erdogan been in power?

Getty Images

Erdogan has held office for the past 22 years, as both prime minister and president of Turkey for the Islamist-rooted Justice and Development Party (AKP) he founded. Due to term limits, he cannot run for office again in 2028 unless he changes the constitution. He and his AKP government survived an attempted coup in 2016 which saw clashes on the streets of Istanbul and Ankara, leaving 256 people dead. To his supporters, Erdogan has brought Turkey years of economic growth, but to his critics he is an autocratic leader intolerant of dissent who harshly silences anyone who opposes him.

What is the latest travel advice for Turkey?