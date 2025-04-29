PA Media Kneecap posted a statement on X on Monday night

Belfast-based rap group Kneecap have apologised to the families of murdered MPs Sir David Amess and Jo Cox. The statement posted on X follows the emergence of footage of the group at a concert in November 2023, where one of the band members appears to say: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” The footage is being assessed by counter-terrorism police and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for prosecution. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he did not think “individuals expressing those views should be receiving government funding”.

In a statement, Kneecap said they rejected “any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever.” They added that “an extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action”. The trio added: “To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.” Labour MP Jo Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in June 2016.

PA Media Katie Amess says she would be willing to meet the group and have a conversation with them

Earlier, the daughter of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death at a constituency surgery in 2021 said the rap group should apologise. Katie Amess said she was “gobsmacked at the stupidity of somebody or a group of people being in the public eye and saying such dangerous, violent rhetoric”. Sir Keir’s spokesperson said the PM believed the comments were “completely unacceptable” and there would be no further public funds directed towards Kneecap. Kneecap has previously been given arts funding from the government. Last year, they won a discrimination case against the UK government after it withdrew arts funding for the band, and were awarded £14,250.

Getty Images Sir David Amess was murdered at a constituency surgery in 2021

‘No support for Hamas or Hezbollah’

The Metropolitan Police have said they are also looking at another video, from November last year, where the footage appeared to show a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a performance in London. In its statement on Monday, the group said: “Let us be unequivocal: We do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. “We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history.” Both Hamas and Hezbollah are banned in the UK and it is a crime to express support for them.

Pacemaker Gavin Robinson said Kneecap had become a “hatefest”