Young Welsh Labour members say their party is the best fit for people from “normal backgrounds” – but feel change is needed to attract their peers.

At the party’s conference in Llandudno, Conwy county, over the weekend, one young member said “working people need Labour values in order to thrive”.

Another added: “It’s the only party… that has working class people in mind.”

But others felt recent Labour decisions “haven’t focused enough on young people”.

Video filmed and edited by Erin Lister