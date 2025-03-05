PARSA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted what he called a ‘coalition of the willing’

“It’s certainly one way of focusing our minds — and wallets! Donald Trump is doing us a favour, if we choose to think about it that way. And we may as well look on the bright side. Otherwise these times are too dark.” The words of a diplomat from a major European country, speaking after Donald Trump turned off the military aid tap to Ukraine on Monday. He asked not to be named, so he can share his thoughts more freely. The relentlessness, and pace, of change in Washington, can be dizzying. Not only for consumers of news but politicians as well. Europe is scrambling to react effectively.

There has been a frenzy of diplomatic activity: bilateral, late-night leader phone calls, European huddles in London and in Paris, meetings of Nato defence ministers in Brussels. An emergency security summit of EU leaders is also scheduled this Thursday. It is a huge moment in European history. Most European countries believe the security of all of Europe, not only the sovereignty of Ukraine, is at stake — with Russia looking to dismantle the western-facing balance of power, in place since the end of the Cold War. Washington, which has had Europe’s back in terms of security and defence since World War Two, now appears “not to care about the fate of Europe”, according to the man poised to be the next leader of the continent’s biggest economy, Friedrich Merz of Germany. But what are all the big-name European meetings and summits actually achieving? Just a few hours prior to Washington halting military aid to Kyiv, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is taking a lead in Europe over Ukraine, announced it was time for “action not words”. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, meanwhile, said Europe must turn Ukraine into a “steel porcupine”, with urgent, extra arms deliveries. Can the continent really act as one, though? Europe is a sum total of different countries with different-sized budgets and diverse domestic politics and priorities.

Europe’s aim in taking this defence action is two-fold as well: First, to show Donald Trump that — in the words of the UK prime minister — Europe will now do the “heavy lifting” to defend itself. Europe hopes to persuade Trump to restart his military support of Ukraine, and to keep in place the current US security back-up for Europe as a whole, if he believes they are no longer “freeloading” off the United States. But also, Europe’s leaders will need to urgently boost their own defences and support for Kyiv anyway, if Donald Trump turns away from Ukraine, and further down the line, from Europe more broadly in security terms. It’s not only to Washington that Europe feels it has a point to prove. Russia is watching too. The various high-profile, big-pledging European emergency meetings must now produce speedy, impressive, practical results, otherwise in the Kremlin’s eyes, Europe looks weak and vulnerable. Moscow has already gloated about the “splits” it sees in Western unity. Donald Trump says he trusts Vladimir Putin but he’s been scathing about Nato allies and he called Ukraine’s president a dictator. Russia knows that, for all Europe’s talk about now determinedly defending itself, any security expert you speak to admits that — at least in the short-to-medium term — Europe still needs the US. That is why last week in Washington, we saw the French president and the UK prime minister, separately, wooing Donald Trump. The US has filled the yawning gaps in European defence, left by years of chronic under-investment after the end of the Cold War. The number of troops in Europe diminished with the end of conscription in most European countries. The US has roughly 100,000 troops and nuclear weapons in various parts of Europe under Nato’s nuclear sharing policy. Many of them are in non-nuclear, major European power Germany, which fears being severely exposed to Russia should Donald Trump withdraw support. If the UK and France manage to assemble what they call a “coalition of the willing” — European countries that accept to send even a modest number of peacekeeping troops into Ukraine once a ceasefire is agreed — that could stretch European armies and expose gaps in Nato defences. That is why Poland is unwilling to commit troops to that “coalition”. It says it needs to keep soldiers at home, to defend itself against Russia. It also fervently hopes the US won’t be pulling its troops out of Eastern Europe.