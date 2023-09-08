D.C. pedestrian safety advocate hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

Comment on this story Comment

Ten years ago, Stephen Grasty became the face of a D.C. campaign for pedestrian and bicycle safety. Grasty’s tired expression stared out from billboards, gas station screens and the sides of buses alongside the caption “Pedestrians don’t come with airbags.” A thick black tire mark ran down the right side of his face.

While posters of Grasty canvassed the District, he took to the street and handed out pamphlets to spread the word about the pedestrian safety program, Street Smart, in person.

“He had an offer to do that campaign, and he’s one to follow rules,” Shelly Grasty, Stephen Grasty’s mother, told The Washington Post. “ … So that was an easy advocacy thing for him to pick.”

The awful irony was not lost on Shelly Grasty when she received a call at her Adams Morgan home early Sunday. Stephen Grasty FaceTimed her, writhing in pain from the side of a road. He said he couldn’t remember what happened, but he believed he’d been hit by a car while riding his scooter.

When Shelly Grasty arrived at the scene on 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument, she saw emergency vehicles crowding the street — and then her son lying on the road with his head propped on the curb. The mangled scooter he’d been riding laid nearby. The hit-and-run left Stephen Grasty hospitalized. In a city that has struggled to curb traffic collisions, Stephen Grasty had gone from being the face of a pedestrian safety campaign to another case study.

D.C. police are still investigating the incident, a spokesperson told The Post on Thursday.

Clark Mercer, the executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, the nonprofit that runs the Street Smart program, called Stephen Grasty an important advocate and friend of the program and its “marquee face.”

“We are immensely grateful for his advocacy and partnership in this effort,” Mercer said in a statement to The Post. “First and foremost, we wish him a smooth and full recovery. This incident is a painful reminder that we can all do more to protect pedestrians and cyclists on our roadways.”

Stephen Grasty, 29, works as the general manager of The Park restaurant and nightclub on 14th Street. He took a scooter back to his home in the Waterfront area early Sunday after the club closed, Shelly Grasty said. It was only his second time commuting there after recently moving to the neighborhood, but he didn’t expect to run into trouble passing by the National Mall, she added.

“He said it was an easy ride if [there was] no one in the street,” Shelly Grasty said.

D.C. police received a call about the incident around 4 a.m., according to a police report. They found Stephen Grasty and his mother near the intersection of 14th Street SW and Jefferson Drive SW, near the Washington Monument.

An unnamed witness told officers that she was driving behind a car on 14th Street and saw it jerk and strike Stephen Grasty, sending him flying sideways, according to the police report. The driver continued without stopping, and the witness followed them into Virginia before returning to the Monument to report the vehicle’s tag number to police, according to the report.

Shelly Grasty said that her son’s forehead was covered in a huge “strawberry like” road rash and that his ear was bleeding. The impact had knocked Stephen Grasty out of his shoes, which were strewn several feet away.

“He was in excruciating pain,” Shelly said.

Stephen Grasty was placed in a neck brace and taken to George Washington University Hospital, where doctors treated him for a long list of injuries, including a broken leg, foot and vertebra. His C6 vertebra was “hanging on a hair,” Shelly Grasty said.

Shelly Grasty said her son, who is still recovering in the hospital, remained in high spirits throughout the ordeal. Friends have visited him from California and Florida, and Stephen Grasty insisted on seeing them, even as nurses asked him to save his strength for the several surgeries he still requires. He cracked jokes and entertained them, as if he was still welcoming guests at the nightclub.

A neck surgery performed on Wednesday was successful and should ensure Stephen Grasty avoids permanent injuries, Shelly Grasty said. Her family is waiting to review surveillance footage of the crash. Without it, they’re still reeling from the incident and struggling to understand how it happened near one of the District’s landmark destinations.