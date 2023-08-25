D Smoke and SiR have linked up once again, this time delivering the visuals for their feel-good summertime jam, “Work Hard, Play Hard.”

Released on Thursday (August 24), the Death Row Records/gamma. collaboration finds the pair having a ball in Costa Rica where they’re able to unwind and experience their natural surroundings. The video was directed by Sergio and produced by Undaunted.

“My prayin’ momma proud of her little black boys,” D Smoke raps on the track. “We headlining clubs, owning sneakers and back doors/Walk through the kitchen, got plenty ink on our passports/And not to mention, our queens, they pushing the RAV4s.”.

Watch the video for “Work Hard, Play Hard” below.

D Smoke, best known for winning Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow competition in 2019, made history in June when he received the key to the City of Inglewood – becoming only the second person in history to receive a key to the city during their Juneteenth celebrations.

“I couldn’t be more honored to be the second person in history to be awarded the key to the city of Inglewood,” he said in a statement. “To see the changes its incurred and to know that Black businesses still thrive and we’re a part of its growth makes me proud!”

related news D Smoke On Being Invited To Tour With Alicia Keys & The Gospel Roots Of His Rap May 21, 2022

D Smoke (real name Daniel Anthony Farris) is also the first rapper to receive a key to the city. The first person to ever receive a key to Inglewood was Insecure star Issa Rae, who received it from then-Mayor Tyra Banks, according to PEOPLE.

Back in 2020, D Smoke spoke to HipHopDX about his unique style, especially since he’s one of the only non-Latino rappers to rap both in English and in Spanish — and do it so fluently.

“I think a lot of people rhyme in Spanish because they’re influenced by other Spanish music,” he said. “It’s not the case with me. I’m still diving into Spanish artists and getting exposed to them. There’s a lot of dope stuff out there. What’s primarily influenced my approach to music is literature. A lot of times in Spanish, I’ll tell stories from my perspective without being aware of the trends in Spanish music.”

He continued: “That’s why people get a lot of the rhyme patterns that primarily come from West Coast Hip Hop. You’re getting my story in Spanish versus without sounding like what’s out. It’s not my first language so much respect to the Latin music that’s happened already and one of those groups that inspired me like this Afro Latinx group from the Bay Area, Los Rakas, who are super dope. They’ve been doing the bilingual thing in both English and Spanish. Their roots are in Panama and Oakland.”