Your guide to what the 2024 US election means for Washington and the world

President Donald Trump proposed that the US take over Ukraine’s nuclear power plants in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

The call between the two leaders came a day after Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of the US president’s push to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“President Trump also discussed Ukraine’s electrical supply and nuclear power plants,” according to an account of the call from secretary of state Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

“He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise,” the summary added, with US ownership offering “the best protection” for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Some content could not load. Check your internet connection or browser settings.

It was unclear which of Ukraine’s energy assets Trump suggested that the US should control. In recent days, Trump and his team have repeatedly noted the importance of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, is in Russian-occupied territory in eastern Ukraine. There are also three other facilities in areas of the country still held by Kyiv.

The call comes as Trump’s peacemaking ambitions have showed signs of faltering, after he repeatedly cast himself during his White House campaign as able to end the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

Earlier this week, a ceasefire deal brokered by the US between Israel and Hamas collapsed, while Trump failed to convince Putin to agree to a full ceasefire in Ukraine.

During Wednesday’s call, Zelenskyy agreed to back an American proposal to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

The agreement comes a day after the Russian president agreed to a 30-day pause on assaults on Ukrainian energy assets. However, Moscow continued to launch strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday morning, hitting the energy supply for one of its national railway lines.

In a post on Truth Social following the call on Wednesday, Trump described his discussion with Zelenskyy as “very good”, adding that peace talks were “very much on track”.

The White House later said the agreement on energy infrastructure strikes was a prelude to further talks in Saudi Arabia “in the coming days” on extending the ceasefire to the Black Sea.

It added that this was a step “on the way to a full ceasefire”.

Zelenskyy described his call with Trump as a “very substantive, and frank conversation”.

He added that one of the first steps to concluding the war could be a halt to strikes on energy — to which Putin has agreed — but also “other civilian infrastructure”.

Recommended

The White House said Zelenskyy also requested that the US supply Patriot missile systems, adding that Trump agreed to work with him to find “what was available, particularly in Europe”.

Zelenskyy and Trump also discussed a prisoner swap that took place earlier on Wednesday, which was intended to build confidence in Trump’s peace bid. Russia and Ukraine said they had swapped 175 prisoners each in what was one of the war’s largest exchanges.

“President Zelenskyy also thanked President Trump for continuing to push humanitarian concerns, including the exchange of POWs,” according to the US account of the call.