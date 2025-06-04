This article is part of FT Globetrotter’s guide to London

I take a deep breath, inhaling as much of the pleasing aroma as I can without appearing unhinged. Woodsy and earthy, it’s exactly how a room stylishly decorated with expensive, ecru furnishings should smell. I can’t help but think this must be like stepping into Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito mansion.

1 Hotel Mayfair is the US luxury brand’s European debut © Milo Brown ‘Rainforest’, a ‘living chandelier’ by Studio Patrick Nadeau, in the hotel’s lobby © Jon Day

We have just arrived at 1 Hotel Mayfair, which opened last year as the US luxury brand’s latest European offering in what was an ambitious renovation project just a stone’s throw from Green Park. From the moment we cross its threshold, puffed up like vampires who have been welcomed inside somewhere civilised, we are enveloped by a sense of ease and tranquility (and the hotel’s signature scent). It all feels straight out of southern California, with heaps of lush, healthy foliage, wood-panelled walls and cream-coloured fabrics — a fearless design choice for a venue that is both child- and dog-friendly. In an area that is home to some of London’s most historic traditional hotels, 1 Hotel presents a chic, modern alternative and a sets a new bar for sustainable luxury travel.

Rooms

The hotel’s Dover Terrace Suite overlooking central London © Milo Brown

We head up the nine storeys to our corner room, bathed in natural light from the surrounding windows that reflects off the pristine, pale furnishings. As someone who is owned by a dachshund that has Jackson Pollocked an assortment of our furniture, I consider contacting housekeeping to ask about their choice upholstery cleaner.

Our room, like some others, has a terrace overlooking Piccadilly, where the Routemasters, black cabs and other vehicles seem stacked together like dominoes. One of London’s more frenetic streets is remarkably quiet from here, and with a comfortable king-size bed, topped with an eco-friendly pillow top mattress and organic linens, and windows encased with thick, light-blocking curtains, one would have to try very hard not to sleep well here.

The bedroom in the hotel’s Penthouse Suite

During our stay, the furniture terrorist is with a sitter, but other living things abound, a reminder of the hotel group’s sustainable ethos, including 482 sq m of green walls inside and outside and some 1,300 plants on site, representing more than 200 native species. Much of the flooring has also been crafted from responsibly sourced British oak trees, and the use of UK products extends to the bathrooms, which have vanity counters made of Welsh slate and geranium-scented, eco-friendly Bamford toiletries. Elsewhere, minibars are stocked with mostly local, artisanal drinks and snacks.

Other sustainability efforts include an in-room water filtration system for filling up bottles, which, if you’ve forgotten yours, are provided — and they’re made from upcycled wine bottles. There’s a chalkboard provided instead of a pad of paper, and the glassware, hangers, and other furnishings were produced with recycled or reclaimed products. These sustainability efforts appear effortless, and yet it’s impressive how the 1 Hotel group’s achievements in this space are far beyond what the vast majority of its competitors are managing.

Wellness

In keeping up with the Californians, each bedroom comes with a yoga mat, though guests can also head to the hotel’s 24-hour gym for an assortment of group fitness classes or personal training, or to use the array of weight training or cardio equipment. For those of us who prefer our wellness without work, the spa services are a serious treat, particularly the 90-minute signature body treatment, which includes a scalp, facial and full body massage. I emerge from my treatment room deeply relaxed — and depressed that 1.5 hours flew by so quickly.

Food and drink

What also makes the hotel a destination for locals and visitors alike is its in-house restaurant, Dovetale, which is headed by London chef Tom Sellers (of the two-Michelin-star Restaurant Story in Bermondsey). A benefit of being part of a new-build? There are no bad seats in the cleverly designed dining space: tables are well spread out and offer views of the dining room and open kitchen, or are tucked in a discreet corner. The lighting is also pitch-perfect: intimate, though not too dark, while music and acoustics are lively and atmospheric, not noisy.

Dovetale, the hotel’s restaurant, is headed by London chef Tom Sellers of Restaurant Story fame © Milo Brown

Dovetale is also sustainability-minded, offering a seasonal, produce-led menu of refined or reimagined European classics, with a dose of open-fire cooking and a raw seafood bar. We tuck into a half dozen plump Irish oysters to start, and let our server and award-winning sommelier Tara Ozols take the lead otherwise. We are instructed to try the carpaccio of English Wagyu — and to eat the thinly sliced raw beef wrapped around the “chips” (a restrained synonym for potato terrine that’s been confit in beef fat for 48 hours before frying). Then, dressed crab with little crumpets and a brown crab bisque, and a skilfully made truffle pasta because they say we must, and this all turns out to be very good advice.

While the wine list is US-forward, we can’t resist finishing with the famed South African producer Klein Constantia’s dessert wine, which is available by the glass. We couldn’t manage it, but a Dovetale dinner should also end with an excavation of the knickerbocker glory cart, a charming nod to the hotel’s US heritage at which diners choose from an array of dentists’ nightmares to create an American dream: the perfect ice cream sundae.

At a glance:

Rooms and suites: 129 rooms and 52 suites

Good for: Contemporary, sustainable luxury and a vibrant bolt-hole within walking distance of some of London’s cultural, gustatory and sybaritic highlights

Not so good for: Traditionalists

FYI: Do not miss Dovetale, the hotel’s in-house restaurant, headed by chef Tom Sellers (of the two-Michelin-star Restaurant Story), for seasonal, contemporary European dishes. Have a drink first (or a nightcap after) at Dover Yard, the hotel’s cocktail bar, where you might catch a DJ set or live music

Doubles: From £700

Address: 3 Berkeley Street, London W1J 8DL

Website; Directions

Niki Blasina was a guest of 1 Hotel Mayfair

