Spain and parts of Portugal and France were hit by a huge power cut on Monday that halted trains, disrupted flights and mobile networks and made traffic lights go dark.

Data from the Spanish electricity operator showed that more than 10GW of demand was cut off when the blackout hit after noon local time, suggesting that it was one of the biggest in recent European history.

The operator said it had activated plans to restore supply in co-operation with businesses in the sector. In a message on X, it said it was looking for the cause of the incident.

It subsequently said that it had begun to recover voltage in the north and south of the peninsula, which it said was key to gradually recovering energy supply.

The outage affected millions of people across Spain in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, while Portuguese media reported that the country’s grid operator said the cut had hit electricity supply across the Iberian peninsula as a whole.

Metro stations in Madrid were closed during the power outage © Susana Vera/Reuters

Spain’s chief traffic authority called on people not to drive their cars, because traffic lights were out of operation due to the cut.

In Madrid, people poured on to the streets, as metro stations were evacuated and shops, restaurants and offices closed.

French grid operator RTE said parts of France had been briefly affected by the outage but that power had been quickly restored.

It added that the Iberian peninsula’s power grid was automatically disconnected from the main continental European network at 12.38pm but was reconnected an hour later.

RTE said it did not know the origin of the outage but was attempting to support the Iberian peninsula in restoring power. It believes the outage originated in the Iberian peninsula, not in France.

Parts of the Spanish national grid’s website were down on Monday. The company, Red Eléctrica, describes itself as the “backbone of the electricity system”.

Local media reported that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was due to hold a crisis meeting with top government officials at the national grid and that the country’s national cyber security institute was investigating whether the outage was due to a cyber attack.