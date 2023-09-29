DaBaby fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance to André 3000 for his latest music video look.

On Wednesday (September 27), the polarizing rapper shared a video of himself in a lace front wig. In the caption, he complimented the women who consistently have to sit in a chair and go through the wig application process – then informed fans that they can see the full look in his new music video that drops on Friday (September 29).

“I went THROUGH IT yesterday!” he wrote with a tear emoji. “ion know how the bad b*tches do it! y’all the truth! NEW MUSIC w/ a NEW MOVIE THIS FRIDAY! Directed by Baby ”

The comment section was littered with GIFS of the OutKast artist in his 2003 solo video for “Hey Ya” where he sports not only a similar hair style but the same color green shirt as well.

Additional comments included, “HEY YA ass wig,” and, “He on his andre 3000 shi🔥🔥🔥 i know its about to be tuff,” among others.

You can view the look below.

DaBaby’s vision as a director recently earned him a comparison to Spike Lee from comedian Lil Duval.

In July, Duval posted a clip to his Instagram Story from the set of a music video shoot where he sang Baby’s praises.

“We got the goddamn Spike Lee of this shit,” the comedian said. “The new Spike Lee of this shit.” The 31-year-old MC agreed with the compliment before revealing that they were working on a visual supplement for his song, “Squeeze.”

related news DaBaby Gets Offer From Deion Sanders After Showing Off Football Skills September 20, 2023

The following day, Duval posted behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot to his Instagram, writing: “Just shot the video for squeeze yesterday. can’t wait for y’all to see it. I think it’s gon be special. Directed by @dababy.”

DaBaby has been broadening his repertoire recently by taking on more directorial roles. His most notable projects thus far include Moneybagg Yo‘s “F My BM” video, as well as video additives to his own tracks, “SHAKE SUMN” and “SELLIN CRACK.”

Fans have praised the KIRK spitter for his unique approach as a visual conductor, with one social media user replying to Lil Duval’s recent post with: “Da baby about to be the next go to for videos. His videos give me those old Luda and Missy feels.”

In a similar spirit, another fan commented: “He’s way ahead of time, I don’t think Ludacris was doing this big. [two 100 emojis, fire emoji] I also think da baby could be a real good actor also.”