DaBaby may soon be trading in his microphone for football cleats after receiving an offer to play for the Colorado Buffaloes from head coach Deion Sanders.

The opportunity arose when the Charlotte, North Carolina native made an Instagram post on Tuesday (September 19) urging Coach Prime to join his hometown Carolina Panthers after he wins the Pac-12 championship.

“PRIME WE NEED YOU IN CAROLINA AFTER YOU BRING THAT CHAMPIONSHIP TO COLORADO,” Baby wrote underneath a carousel of photos and videos of him having fun with his kids at the Panthers’ recent game against the New Orleans Saints. “Hit my line coach, let’s talk. @deionsanders.”

Sanders responded to DaBaby in a lighthearted fashion, commenting: “Lolololol. I’m good here. I need u here my brother. And bring the babies. Prime loves the kids.”

Soon after, the “Suge” rapper posted a video showing off his football skills, running routes against two opponents and catching the ball in electrifying fashion while heading to the end zone inside the Bank of America Stadium.

DaBaby then flashed his diamond-encrusted watch, which is a move that has become synonymous with Deion Sanders’ son, Shedeur, who is the star quarterback for the University of Colorado.

Once the NFL Hall-of-Famer caught wind of Baby’s skills, he proceeded to offer him the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Quick feet good release and u stacked the DB,” Sanders commented on the post. “We know you’re a Dogg so You got a offer to play At COLORADO. Let’s go Baby.”

Aside from having football talent, DaBaby also has also been flexing his directorial chops lately, and even drew comparisons to the famed Spike Lee.

In July, the rapper posted footage from the set of a music video shoot, in which he points the camera to Lil Duval and asks him what they were up to.

“We got the goddamn Spike Lee of this shit,” the comedian answered. “The new Spike Lee of this shit.” The 31-year-old MC agreed with the compliment before revealing that they were working on a visual supplement for his song, “Squeeze.”

Duval then posted behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot to his Instagram, calling the collaboration “special.”

DaBaby has been broadening his repertoire recently by taking on more directorial roles. His most notable projects thus far include Moneybagg Yo‘s “F My BM” video, as well as visuals for his own tracks, “SHAKE SUMN” and “SELLIN CRACK.”