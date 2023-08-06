DaBaby has returned to the stage after a bit of a hiatus, paying tribute to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for always looking out for him.

The Cleveland, OH native stopped in the City of Brotherly Love to perform a surprise song during Meek Mill‘s performance at Gilliefest on July 29, and the “Suge” rapper also took a moment to pay tribute to Gillie’s fallen son, YNG Cheese.

“Imma give this bitch back to the big homies Wallo and Gil,” he said. “I appreciate everything. Look, look — and just to say this publicly, let me give them their praise and their flowers publicly.”

He continued: “These is really two n-ggas that I look up to — they check on me on the regular. And to see my n-gga go through something, the way he goin’ through it. Two, three days after he pulled up to my crib, that shit happened, that shit broke my heart n-gga. But it’s all good. I know you a super-strong n-gga. I know you a real n-gga. And you got a real n-gga with you. And that’s all it takes.”

Check out the speech below.

Tributes to YNG Cheese have been pouring out from all over Hip Hop, with Drake also giving a shoutout to the young man, leaving his father in tears.

Wallo, as well, made it clear that he would be sticking by his brother during this tough time.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, Gillie Da Kid’s son YNG Cheese was murdered on the night of July 20 in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

Reports revealed that he was shot once in the back and taken to the hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead. A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also shot and taken to the hospital, with both men being placed in stable condition.

On July 29, Gillie broke his silence on the death and took to Instagram to share a photo of Cheese alongside a heartfelt message.

“I Miss u like $hit Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” he wrote. “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all [blue heart emoji].”

He concluded: “Rest Well dev and watch over us u know I got chase [crying emoji] love u Cheese [five crying emojis].”

Killer Mike, Pusha T, YG, Ja Rule and Lloyd Banks were among the many Hip Hop figures who paid their respects to YNG Cheese in the comment section of Gillie’s post.