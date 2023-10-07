DX EXCLUSIVE –

DaBaby has rapped about his millions many a time, but HipHopDX wanted to know – where did those very first seven figures go?

Catching up with the North Carolina rapper on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 3), DX‘s Jeremy Hecht learned how DaBaby set himself up for the future with his first big payout.

“First thing I did was my mind state, you know what I mean?” he began. “I got something there for my daughters that can’t nobody take away from them. And it’s just like Wonderland. It’s my version of Neverland. Actually I got my mama a crib first, then I did that. And I just reinvested in myself, period. I got all the camera equipment that they shoot your favorite television shows and favorite movies with.”

He continued: “I pretty much started a film production company the entire time while I was running the label – while I was one of the biggest stars at the label that I was signed to. So I had a lot of things going on all at the same time while I was dealing with all my personal issues a lot of people ain’t know I had going on. So it’s just a blessing to come out on the other side of all the bullshit, all the negativity and still have all that other shit that I established and worked towards right there eye to eye with me. It’s time to take off, baby!”

You can watch the clip below.

In addition to his rap career, DaBaby wants to get on the TV screen with 50 Cent at some point as well.

Fif has been steadily building his film and TV empire over the years, launching many careers with his Power franchise alone. And taking notice, the “BOP” rapper took the time to shoot his shot under one of 50’s posts of a Power scene on Monday (October 2).

“I gotta play a role on the screen wit you before it’s all over bruh,” DaBaby wrote.

50 Cent has been publicly supportive of DaBaby in the past, having brought him out during his Rolling Loud New York set in 2021 weeks after his controversial homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami.

“He is a really talented, special artist, right?” 50 told E! Online following the incident. “And he just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a rap artist. Like, they didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar.

“There’s nobody that tells you, ‘Now, you’re held to these standards’ that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things and you can’t do these different things. He didn’t have a publicist involved and this is why the response took so long.

“Even his apology, the first apology attempt at it, was what made it worse. You know what it is? When a person makes a general statement, ‘cause he made a general statement on stage, he’s not directing that to any individual, but what happens is he’s still new and he’s being attacked by individuals.”

He added: “He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development. There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training. He will [bounce back]. As long as he keeps his consistency with the music. Remember they canceled Chris Brown, five, six times?”