DaBaby wants to get on screen with 50 Cent at some point in his career.

Fif has been steadily building his film and TV empire over the years, launching many careers with his Power franchise alone. And taking notice, the “BOP” rapper took the time to shoot his shot under one of 50’s posts of a Power scene on Monday (October 2).

“I gotta play a role on the screen wit you before it’s all over bruh,” DaBaby wrote.

You can view the comment below.

DaBaby and 50 Cent have a relationship that goes back a few years. Over the summer, the former took to Instagram to thank 50 for his unwavering support and mentorship over the years when he needed it most.

DaBaby credited Fif for helping him “navigate through the bullshit” during “one of his lowest points.”

“HAPPY G DAY TO THE [GOAT],” he wrote alongside various photos of them together. “Still gone hit ya phone but I wanted to show my love and appreciation publicly! Bruh…I tell you all the time words can’t express how much I appreciate the relationship I got with you.

“Since the day I met ya you done gave me a life time worth of game & motivation. Put ya arm around a n-n-gga at one of my lowest points, treated anything of mines like it was yours, treated anybody attached to me like family. Showed me how to navigate through the bullshit the RIGHT way! REAL N-GGA.. with PLENTY sense.”

He continued: “Don’t take yourself lightly bruh, you a walking BLESSING. & I know anybody with the pleasure of knowing you can vouch! If they don’t f*ck em! & everybody that love em!

“Tell you once a month you the last role model I got left! Keep dominating the [globe] I’m studying on a daily. Love for life bruh, See you soon!”

50 Cent has been publicly supportive of DaBaby in the past, having brought him out during his Rolling Loud New York set in 2021 weeks after his controversial homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami.

“He is a really talented, special artist, right?” 50 told E! Online following the incident. “And he just transitioned from being in that pool that everyone’s in as a rap artist. Like, they didn’t notify him that he’s turning into a superstar.

“There’s nobody that tells you, ‘Now, you’re held to these standards’ that are mainstream standards that you can’t say things and you can’t do these different things. He didn’t have a publicist involved and this is why the response took so long.

“Even his apology, the first apology attempt at it, was what made it worse. You know what it is? When a person makes a general statement, ‘cause he made a general statement on stage, he’s not directing that to any individual, but what happens is he’s still new and he’s being attacked by individuals.”

He added: “He’s only two years into his career. There’s no artist development. There’s no strong A&R in this. There’s definitely no media training. He will [bounce back]. As long as he keeps his consistency with the music. Remember they canceled Chris Brown, five, six times?”