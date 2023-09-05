





Clemson’s 2023 college football season got off to an abysmal start as the Tigers fell 28-7 in their season opener against Duke.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Dabo Swinney weighed in on the loss, which he described as being “incredibly disappointing.”

“An incredibly disappointing loss, that’s honestly, all my years of football, I’ve never been a part of a game like that. Ever,” said Swinney to reporters. “Been here at Clemson a long time. Since I’ve been the head coach, we were 58-0 when we rush for 200 (yards) and pass for 200…. I think in Clemson history, we were 108-0. Never lost. Ever.”

Despite gaining 422 yards of total offense on the night, turnovers and an inability to convert in the red zone ended up being the Tigers’ undoing.

In the second half, during which the team was shutout, Clemson had five consecutive drives end with a blocked field goal, two fumbles within the seven-yard line, an interception, and a turnover on downs.

On three separate occasions, including the two fumbles, the Tigers failed to score after getting the ball within the 10-yard line.

“We’re not entitled to win,” said Swinney, via ESPN. “We’ve got to go earn it. And we had plenty of opportunity to get control of that game on multiple occasions and we just didn’t. And that’s how you get beat.”







