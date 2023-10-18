THE son of Argentina icon Diego Simeone is now forging his own career in Italy.

Simeone, 53, made his debut for the Argentina national team in 1988 and went on earn 106 caps.

But he became an enemy in the eyes of England fans at the 1998 World Cup after clashing with David Beckham.

When the Three Lions took on Argentina in the round-of-16, Beckham retaliated to a tackle from Simeone by kicking out at him.

The England legend was shown a straight red card for the offence and Simeone later admitted that he exaggerated his reaction and simulated an injury in a bid to get him sent off.

Simeone retired from playing football in 2006 and went on to pursue a career in management.

He went on to take charge of Racing Club, Estudiantes, River Plate, San Lorenzo and Catania before becoming Atletico Madrid manager in 2011.

The Argentina-born boss has since overseen 637 matches with the club over the course of 12 years.

Meanwhile, his son, Giovanni, is forging his own career in football.

The 28-year-old made his professional debut for River Plate in 2013.

He spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan to Banfield before joining Genoa.

Giovanni, also known as El Cholito, has also played for Fiorentina, Cagliari and Hellas Verona.

He is now playing for Serie A champions Napoli.

The striker joined the Italian giants on loan from Hellas Verona last season, but the deal was made permanent earlier this year.

Giovanni made 33 appearances during his first season at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, scoring nine goals.

He has also made six senior appearances for the Argentina national team.