Diplomatic reporter Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke via phone on Tuesday with US President Donald Trump. Following the conversation, the American leader said that the pair “are on the same side of every issue.” So what were the issues discussed?

Hamas is expected to soon propose a new ceasefire framework for Gaza as its representatives arrive in Cairo. The terror group is reportedly pushing for a five-year truce and accepting the previous Egyptian idea of a technocratic council to rule the Strip. What else may be involved?

Pope Francis died on Monday, a day after making a public appearance at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday. In his final message, he included a segment about the war in Gaza, saying, “I express my closeness to the sufferings of Christians in Palestine and Israel, and to all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people… I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!” Berman weighs in on whether this may help ease the uncomfortable relationship Israel has had with the pope since the war in Gaza was launched by the Hamas-led massacre on October 7.

Among the candidates to replace Pope Francis at the upcoming conclave, one name familiar to many Israeli officials stands out — Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. The Italian priest has lived in Israel for over three decades and is a fluent Hebrew speaker. Berman explains how this dark horse candidate may have a chance.

After presenting his letter of credence to President Isaac Herzog on Monday, Washington’s new ambassador Mike Huckabee accused Iran of seeking to destroy Israel and the United States. We hear why this may be music to official Israel’s ears.

