Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Thursday published a propaganda video of hostage Rom Braslavski, whom it is holding captive in the Gaza Strip. A second propaganda video, from Hamas, was released Friday, showing hostage Evyatar David. We hear how the two young men look and what was said in the David video.

The Israel Defense Forces declared yesterday that it had defeated Hamas’s Beit Hanoun battalion. It is the fifth time that the IDF is operating in the town of Beit Hanoun, which is located on the northeastern edge of the Gaza Strip, just across from Israel’s southern city of Sderot. Fabian describes what he saw and was told last week while in this area.

While visiting southern Lebanon last week, Fabian was told that the IDF assesses that its achievements against Hezbollah since a November ceasefire could bring the Lebanese terror group to complete disarmament. We hear why.

The military announced last week that it will commute the sentences of three soldiers of the Nahal Infantry Brigade who were disciplined for insubordination after refusing to return to fight in Gaza. Fabian weighs in on whether this incident is just the tip of the iceberg and whether the IDF is taking enough preventative steps to protect its fighters’ mental health.

