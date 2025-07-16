Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Tress discusses several universities dealing with ongoing issues of antisemitism and anti-Zionism, including Tuesday’s hearing in Congress in which Republican officials questioned the leaders of CUNY, Berkeley and Georgetown about foreign funding, support for terrorism on campus and harassment of Jewish students on campus.

He also discusses a report on Israel studies programs in universities, as a Jerusalem think tank examined the climate on campuses, including anti-Zionism activism, alongside a broad array of viewpoints in the classroom.

Tress talks about mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and his threats to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli leader visits New York, as well as the current feud between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander about a possible BDS motive in New York’s divestment from Israel bonds.

Finally, Tress describes a 100-year-old Adirondacks synagogue that has persisted despite the dearth of Jews in the area and the history of Jewish immigrants in rural America.

