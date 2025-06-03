Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

New York reporter Luke Tress joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Twelve people were wounded Sunday in Boulder, Colorado — at least one of them in critical condition — when activists rallying for the release of the hostages abducted from Israel on October 7, 2023, and held since then in Gaza were attacked by a man shouting “End Zionists,” who fired a makeshift flamethrower and threw firebombs at them. Tress updates us with what we know so far about the suspect, Mohammed Soliman, and his motives.

Tress compares Sunday’s Boulder attack to the fatal shooting of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, less than two weeks ago. He reminds listeners of Jewish community leaders’ warnings of potential copycat attacks on the horizon.

To close, we learn about a new facility built and run by the Community Security Service, a nonprofit that trains volunteer synagogue guards throughout the US, the first in the US dedicated to training synagogue guards as American Jews build out an array of connected security measures amid a global surge in antisemitism.

