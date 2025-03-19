Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s Daily Briefing.

As Israel continued to bombard parts of the Gaza Strip for the second night in a row, Magid discusses the full-throttled support for Israel from the US. He comments that the Trump administration believes that Hamas is at fault, and the terror organization could have released hostages but refused and chose war instead. Magid comments on how this differs from the Biden administration, and the fact that US President Donald Trump hasn’t yet commented on the military pressure.

Magid looks at the latest with hostage envoy Adam Boehler after his unsuccessful attempts to negotiate directly with Hamas, a move that angered Israel. It appears that Steve Witkoff is back in charge of the US negotiating efforts for Israel. Boehler spent the week in Montana hosting a summit at his home with participants from several countries looking to eradicate hostage-taking around the world.

Magid also discusses the latest in the US funding of Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank, after PA President Mahmoud Abbas canceled legislation that conditioned welfare payments to Palestinian security prisoners on the length of their sentences in Israeli jails. Instead, the PA will be basing such payments strictly on financial need.

