2024 is off to an exciting start, and there are some exciting deals that have gone live now that the holiday season has long passed. From video games to PC accessories, there is no shortage of deals you don’t want to miss out on. The best deals for Sunday, January 14, include an Anker 60,000mAh Power Bank, Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller, Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition, Elgato HD60 X, Persona 5 Tactica, and more!

Anker 60,000mAh 192Wh Power Bank for $114.99

Clip the $35 Off Coupon Anker PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh Power Bank See on Amazon

This massive Anker power bank is a solid option if you need some extra juice on your next road trip or getaway. With a 60,000mAh capacity, you can charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max up to 7.4 times or a MacBook Air 2.9 times. This power bank is made for activities like camping, as it has a built-in light at the top that you can retract up and down. Additionally, you can recharge the device with onboard solar panels, so you can continue to power your devices regardless of how long your trip is.

Save $44 Off This Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller – Red See on Walmart

This deal from Walmart on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is one you can’t miss. Widely regarded as one of the best controllers on the market, the Elite Series 2 has so many great features you can use to your advantage. This includes modifying the tension of the thumbsticks, creating custom button profiles, and so much more. The Core version of the Elite Series 2 controller allows for a cheaper price point with less premium outer materials and textures. Additionally, you won’t get the paddles or charging dock in the box, so you’ll need to buy those separately if you’d like them.

$120 Off This Centr Adjustable Dumbbell Pair

If you’re in the market for a solid pair of reliable dumbbells, this pair of Centr Adjustable Dumbbells is perfect for you. With this adjustable pair, you can switch between 5lbs and 50lbs on each dumbbell. This saves a ton of space in your home gym, as ten pairs of potential dumbbells are now just one. If you grab this deal, you’ll also get a three month Centr membership. This will give you plenty of assistance with nutrition, training, and more from the Centr team.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on Sale for $40

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PlayStation 5 See on Amazon

Amazon has the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition listed for $39.97. If you got a PlayStation 5 for the holidays, you should play the first two Spider-Man games before you jump into Spider-Man 2. This is an amazing deal since you’re essentially getting both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered for $20 each. Both rarely go on sale for that low, so this is your best option to pick up these games.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns for $19.99

You can grab one of the best tactical RPGs of 2022 on Amazon at a discount right now. Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a unique cast of Marvel characters with plenty of fan favorites, such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and more. We gave the game an 8/10 in our review, stating the game “makes excellent use of card game mechanics to keep battles fresh, evolving, and unpredictable over the course of an epic-length campaign.”

Elgato HD60 X for $158

A capture card is an essential piece of technology for anyone looking to produce video content of some sort. Whether it be for YouTube, Twitch, or even TikTok, this Elgato HD60 X will allow you to take your content to the next level. The HD60 X has support for the latest consoles, so you’ll be good to go with recording your PS5 or Xbox Series X. Additionally, you can record in either 1080p60 or 4K30, both of which at incredibly low latency.

Save 75% Off the JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone

A great USB microphone can make a huge difference in your audio quality in voice calls, voice recordings, and so much more. The JLab Talk Pro features 192kHz/24BIT audio, which is assisted by three condensers and four directional pattern modes to pick up your voice regardless of where you’re located. The four included modes are Cardioid, Omni, Stereo, and Bidirectional. You can change the mode with the press of a button, making the JLab Talk Pro a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a new microphone.

Save $20 Off Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 is one of the most creative titles available on the Nintendo Switch. Building off its predocessor, this game has so many different options to create Mario courses you could once only imagine. There’s even a Zelda powerup available, where you can transform Mario into an 8-bit Link and traverse the course with a sword.

Street Fighter 6 Collector’s Edition for $99.99

If you either haven’t picked up Street Fighter 6 yet or loved the game, Woot has the Collector’s Edition available for a significant discount. For $99.99, you’ll get two Pop Up Parade figures of Luke and Kimberly, the Mad Gear Box, an Artbook, a Sticker Set, Figure Diorama Boards, a copy of Street Fighter 6, and a code for the Year 1 Ultimate Pass. Both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 4 variants of the Collector’s Edition are available. This deal won’t last forever, so pick it up while you can!

Lowest Price Yet for Persona 5 Tactica

Amazon has Persona 5 Tactica listed for $34.99, which is an even better deal than Black Friday. This action-packed adventure takes the Phantom Thieves into a new adventure with tactical combat. If you enjoyed Persona 5 Royal or Persona 5 Strikers, P5 Tactica should be a game on your radar. Erina, a character new to the series, is a great addition to an already amazing cast of characters.

Yoshi’s Crafted World for $39.99

If you didn’t own a Nintendo Switch before 2020, you might not be aware that Yoshi got a game on the system in 2019! Yoshi’s Crafted World is a bright platformer where each stage has two different paths. Once you complete one run of the stage, the entire thing flips, and you’ll see the backside with all sorts of secrets and hidden items. There’s some suggestion that this title could be going out of print, so grab it while you can!

Apple AirPods Pro with USB Type-C for $189.99

New USB Type-C Model Apple AirPods Pro Noise-Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds See on Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds with the universal USB Type-C connector by $60, now only $189. With this current gen AirPods Pro, Apple has replaced the proprietary Lightning port with the more universal USB Type-C. For people who want to bring along a single charging cable for all of their mobile devices, this is a godsend.

19% Off the Returnal Original Soundtrack Vinyl

If you were a fan of Housemarque’s Returnal, check out this deal on the Returnal OST vinyl! A total of nine tracks are available on this single LP, with a gorgeous front cover that displays Selene Vassos. The vinyl itself is pressed on gold semi-translucent material, making this a record you should add to your collection.