It’s the first weekend of 2024, and there are some exciting deals that have gone live now that the holiday season has ended. From video games to PC components, there is no shortage of deals you don’t want to miss out on. The best deals for Saturday, January 6, include Super Mario RPG, a 2TB Crucial SSD, Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, and more.

Super Mario RPG for $47.69

The recently released remake of Super Mario RPG is 20% off at Walmart right now. If you’ve yet to either play the original or check out the remake, this is the perfect time to do so. Composer Yoko Shimimura returned to compose the remake’s original soundtrack, and each boss and environment has been expertly recrafted for the Nintendo Switch. It’s the perfect Mario title to check out if you’ve already beaten Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

2TB PS5 Compatible SSD for $124.99

Crucial T500 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink See on Amazon

You can never have enough storage for a console like the PlayStation 5. File sizes have only grown with each passing year, and each of the biggest titles of the year usually requires 100GB on the low end. This Crucial T-500 2TB SSD includes a heatsink, so it’s ready to slot into your PS5 with no other installation required. If you don’t have an SSD yet, this is a great deal to take a look at.

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete 4K Blu-ray for $18.90

Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete – 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital See on Amazon

With Final Fantasy VII Rebirth just a month and a half away, there has never been a better time to watch Advent Children. This 4K Remaster of the Complete edition packs in multiple bonus features, in addition to the revised cuts and over 25 minutes of added content throughout the movie. It’s likely that Advent Children could be very important to the story of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, especially with Square Enix electing to bring the movie back to theaters just days before the game’s release.

Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 850W

If you’re in the market for a new power supply, look no further than the Thermaltake GF A3 850W. This Gold Certified PSU is fully compatible with ATX 3.0 Standards and is PCIe Gen 5.0 ready. Additionally, it is fully modular, so you’ll only need to use the necessary cables for your specific build. Almost any of the new 4000 series cards will work effortlessly with this 850W PSU.

$800 Off One of LG’s Best 2022 TVs

Best Buy has the 77″ LG G2 Gallery Series 4K OLED TV on sale for $2,474.99. It’s one of the best TVs that LG put out in 2022, which makes this a fantastic deal for a high quality 4K OLED TV. Utilizing the Gen5 AI Processor 4K, you’ll get the best color and picture quality from your LG TV. It will automatically adjust both the picture and sound depending on the content you are watching. Additionally, this TV has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a perfect for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Save 20% Off This LEGO Icons Atari 2600 Set

Right now, Amazon has the LEGO Icons Atari 2600 set on sale for $191.99. That’s 20% off the listing price of $239.99! This set includes loads of nostalgia and retro fun, with a to-size Atari 2600 console and its iconic controller. Additionally, Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede cartridges are included to be built, with game scenes representing the three games as well. Overall, this is a great set to pick up if you love Atari or are looking for a rush of nostalgia for video games.

LEGO DC Super-Villains for $14.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains is a title that went under the radar for many. The collaboration between DC Comics and WB Games sees you take control of some of DC’s biggest villains and wreak havoc across multiple cities. A new group of suspicious heroes has appeared, and it’s up to the villains to uncover their true intentions. This deal is for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which runs consistently in docked and handheld modes.

Apple AirPods Pro with USB Type-C for $189.99

New USB Type-C Model Apple AirPods Pro Noise-Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds See on Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds with the universal USB Type-C connector by $60, now only $189. With this current gen AirPods Pro, Apple has replaced the proprietary Lightning port with the more universal USB Type-C. For people who want to bring along a single charging cable for all of their mobile devices, this is a godsend.