Today is the last day of 2023! New Year’s Eve is here, and that means most holiday deals will come to an end after today. If you’ve been holding out on an item, now is most likely your last chance to grab it with the holiday sales. The best deals for Sunday, December 31, include The Last of Us Part I, Nintendo Switch Sports, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, the JBL Charge 5, Persona 5 Royal, the HORI Split Pad Pro, and more.

47% Off The Last of Us Part I

This is the lowest we’ve seen The Last of Us Part I in quite some time. The PS5 title doesn’t go below $40 usually, so you’re saving a few extra dollars with this purchase. If you recently watched The Last of Us on HBO and are looking to experience the game it’s based on, this is the best way to do so. The remake of the 2013 title brings loads of gameplay and visual improvements to make it worth your while.

Nintendo Switch Sports for $27

Nintendo Switch Sports Standard – Nintendo Switch [Digital Code] See on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports is available on Amazon right now for just $27. This successor to Wii Sports includes brand-new games like Soccer, where you can attach a Joy-Con to your leg and kick the ball in real time. Available sports include Golf, Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara. You can even take the fun online and aim to reach the Pro League in each sport.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on Sale for $40

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – PlayStation 5 See on Amazon

Amazon has the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition listed for $39.97. If you got a PlayStation 5 for the holidays, you should play the first two Spider-Man games before you jump into Spider-Man 2. This is an amazing deal since you’re essentially getting both Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Spider-Man Remastered for $20 each. Both rarely go on sale for that low, so this is your best option to pick up these games.

Get $75 Off the JBL Charge 5

Amazon has the JBL Charge 5 for $103.96 right now, which is a 42% discount. The Charge 5 is a phenomenal wireless Bluetooth speaker with up to 20 hours of playtime off one charge. It is completely waterproof with an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and it has dual JBL bass radiators on board. On the back of the speaker, you get access to a USB port to charge your phone or other devices, hence the “Charge” name. Overall, this is a fantastic speaker to bring with you on your next vacation.

Theathrhythm Final Bar Line for $19.99

If you’re a rhythm game fan, this is the perfect deal for you. Theathrythm Final Bar Line has over 350 tracks to play through, selected from all of the released Final Fantasy titles. Recent DLC added songs from Final Fantasy XVI, NieR, and even Xenogears. This title arrives just in time for the holiday season.

75% Off Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is a must play game if you’re a fan of RPGs or want to try one out. The expanded and repackaged version of Persona 5 includes a whole new semester, in addition to countless other fixes and adjustments. It’s the definitive way to experience one of the highest regarded RPGs of the past decade. You get a title with over 100 hours of content for just $15 with this deal.

Logitech – G PRO X for $129.99

The Logitech G PRO X is a fantastic choice if you’re looking for a new headset for your PC. Powered by the PRO-G 50mm drivers, the G PRO X is a great choice for any game. This headset has 7.1 surround sound that allows for exceptional positional sound and can elevate your experience. Supported platforms include PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. This headset will not work on Xbox consoles.

Huge Discounts on Arcade1Up Cabinets & Tables

Arcade1Up PAC-Man Customizable Arcade Game Featuring PAC-Mania – Includes 14 Games & 100 Bonus Stickers See on Amazon Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Arcade Machine, 2 Player Cocktail Style Cabinet for Home – 9 Classic Games See on Amazon Arcade 1Up Arcade1Up Marvel vs Capcom Head-to-Head Arcade Table – Electronic Games; See on Amazon

Amazon has some amazing deals right now on Arcade1Up cabinets and arcade tables. Normally priced at over $500, these cabinets are available now for only $299.99. Each includes a full cabinet you can build, with multiple games onboard. This number changes depending on which package you purchase, but most cabinets generally range from 8 to 14 games onboard.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion for $29.99

A remaster of the PSP title with the same name, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion tells the story of Zack Fair and his journey. The game is set years before the events of Final Fantasy VII and is imperative to expanding upon the overall story. Now is a great time to pick up Crisis Core if you haven’t had the chance to play it yet, especially as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to release in February.

HORI Split Pad Pro for $39.99

The HORI Split Pad Pro is one of the best ergonomic controllers you can buy for the Nintendo Switch. Attaching like standard Joy-Con, the Split Pad Pro slides onto each side of your Switch and immediately widens the console. This makes longer handheld play sessions much more comfortable and bearable over time, especially if you have larger hands.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19.99

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition See on Amazon

The sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is much bigger than its predocessor in every way possible. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope throws out the grid system in favor of a free moving battle system where you can take control of your favorite characters and move them strategically. We gave the game a 9/10 in our review, stating it brings “a wonderful amount of flexibility to its turn-based tactical battles.”

Elgato Stream Deck XL for $189.99

If you’re a streamer, today might be your lucky day. The Elgato Stream Deck XL is over $60 off and can make a huge difference in your setup. With 32 customizable buttons, you can change scenes or open applications with the click of a button. Different integrations are supported, including Twitch, Discord, Spotify, and Phillips Hue. This is the lowest the Deck XL has been in quite some time, so act fast while you still can!

Final Fantasy XVI for $39.99

Now is the perfect time to pick up the latest mainline Final Fantasy title. Final Fantasy XVI is still on sale, even after the Black Friday and Christmas sales. The first wave of DLC, titled Echoes of the Fallen, just released for Final Fantasy XVI a few weeks ago. The second DLC, The Rising Tide, is set to launch in Spring 2024. We gave Final Fantasy XVI a 9/10 in our review, stating it is “a game worthy of an orchestral Final Fantasy victory fanfare.”

Save 53% Off the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S See on Amazon

The Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset is just $69.99 right now on Amazon. This Xbox Series X|S headset features two 50MM Titanium drivers, which allow for crystal clear clarity and rich highs, mids, and lows. Additionally, the Kaira Pro has a detachable 9.9mm mic that auto-balances chat and game volumes to give you the perfect experience.

Get a 2TB Gen 4 SSD for $119.99

Best Buy has the WD – Black SN850X 2TB SSD for just $119.99 right now. That’s $80 worth of savings off a very solid SSD. Most 2TB models of this caliber hover around $150, so this is a good deal if you’ve been wanting to get an SSD for your PC or console. This SSD is capable of running on a PlayStation 5, but you will need to purchase a heatsink separately.

Get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for $35

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Switch Digital Code See on Walmart

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is just one of the many Mario titles available on Nintendo Switch. This title includes both the Super Mario 3D World game and Bowser’s Fury, a new game mode that allows you to run around a sanbox styled world and collect Cat Shines. If you haven’t played this game yet, now is the perfect time with a $25 discount. The code will immediately be delivered to your email inbox after purchase.

Sony WH1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $228

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones See on Amazon

Amazon is offering the popular Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones to only $228. This is easily one of the best noise cancelling headphones you can get. Sony’s WH-1000XM series of headphones have shaken Bose’s longstanding reputation for having the best noise cancelling headphones on the market. The WH-1000XM4 offers the coveted combination of outstanding sound quality and effective noise cancellation. They’re also very comfortable to wear with ample amounts of padding in the earcups and the headband. The WH-1000XM4 also boasts up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you run out, charging for just 10 minutes will give you another 5 hours of playback. It charges via the newer universeal USB Type-C input, which is a welcome upgrade over the legacy Micro USB from previous models.

God of War Ragnarok for $29.99/$39.99

One of the best PlayStation 5 games has a huge ongoing sale at Amazon. This is the perfect time to pick Ragnarok up after the Valhalla DLC announcement. You can pick up the PlayStation 5 edition of God of War Ragnarok for only $39.99. PS4 players can also get in on the action, with a $29.99 PlayStation 4 copy available too.

Grab the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Mouse for $99.99

Logitech – PRO X SUPERLIGHT Lightweight Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse See on Best Buy

If you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, this is a great choice. The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT weighs less than 63 grams, making for a significant weight reduction from the standard G PRO. The mouse is equipped with the HERO 25K sensor, allowing extreme precision with over 400IPS and 25600 DPI tracking. Although it is not Bluetooth enabled, the wireless connection runs off of a standard USB A receiver. Battery life is also very strong, with up to 70 hours of battery before a charge is needed.

GoPro Hero 11 Black for $299

Amazon has the GoPro Hero 11 Black for only $299 today. This small camera has huge capabilities, with support for 5.3K video. That’s 665% more resolution than 1080p and 91% more than 4K! The camera itself is 27 megapixels, with 10-bit color support. The Hero 11 is made for action, with HyperSmooth Stabilization to keep your footage smooth regardless of the activity.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin for $13.73

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – PS4/PS5 See on Amazon

One of the most overlooked games of 2022 is none other than Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game is a prequel to the original Final Fantasy, which was released all the way back in 1987. You play as Jack Garland, trekking across the land to defeat Chaos and become a Warrior of Light. This unique take on Final Fantasy was created by Team Ninja, best known for their work on Nioh, Ninja Gaiden, and most recently, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Save on IGN Plus

IGN Plus memberships are now on sale for a limited time. A major perk is you won’t get any third-party ads across the IGN website. You’ll also be eligible to receive exclusive discounts from IGN partners. Additionally, you’ll be eligible to participate in exclusive giveaways, have unlimited MapGenie+ access, and more. New tools released for game help are given to IGN Plus members first. Another major benefit of IGN Plus is free games! Each month, IGN Plus members will receive free games or in-game content. Who doesn’t want to add another game to their backlog? Finally, IGN Plus members receive an additional 15% off (almost) everything in the IGN Store.

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for $499

PS5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle See on Amazon

For those of you who have been holding out on the newer, more compact PlayStation 5 gaming console, well your wait is over. Amazon currently has your choice of either the PS5 Slim Disc Edition Spider-Man 2 console bundle or the PS5 Slim Disc Edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 console bundle for only $499.99 each. Not only are you getting a brand new console that’s 30% smaller in volume and 18% lighter than the original, you’re also getting a free and recently released AAA title while you’re at it.

Grab Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Limited Edition for $49.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has hit $49.99 on Amazon, matching a previous low. With the limited edition of the game, you’ll get a unique weapon and an exclusive character gear set to adjust your appearance. You’ll get to experience a full open world with Frontiers of Pandora, exploring and fighting enemies with plenty of Na’vi weapons at your disposal.

Pick Up the JBL Clip 3 for $39

The JBL Clip 3 is currently on sale for $39.99, which is a discount of $30. JBL bluetooth speakers are known for their excellent sound quality, and this is no exception. With the portability of the Clip 3, you can attach it to a backpack, cooler, or bag with ease. Bring this with you on your next vacation or day trip for up to ten hours of listening without a charge.

1TB microSD Card for $74.99

If you own either a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, this is a great deal you should look at. Amazon has the SanDisk 1TB microSD card for just $74.99 right now. You’ll be able to download dozens of extra games with that much storage, and you shouldn’t run out in the near future. This will also slot into digital camera like GoPros, and tablets or Android smartphones. You can’t go wrong with this microSD card.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $11.99

This collection of titles is well worth your money for $11.99. Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the first three Mass Effect titles and all DLC associated with each. The games are all remastered in 4K, each running at high frame rates. The first Mass Effect title specifically received loads of enhancements and updates to improve the visual and gameplay experience. You can’t go wrong with picking this one up.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is $39.99

Great news for stealth action fans: Walmart has listed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $39.99, which matches the previous low we saw during Black Friday. This is a great package with the first three Metal Gear Solid games, in addition to Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. If you’ve yet to play through the Metal Gear series, the Master Collection is how to do so on modern platforms.