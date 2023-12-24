Today is truly your last chance to grab a deal before Christmas hits tomorrow. If you’ve yet to buy a gift for a friend or family member, take advantage of the offerings today! Some of these deals unfortunately won’t have shipping available in time for Christmas, but a late gift is always better than no gift. Below, we’ve compiled the best deals for Sunday, December 24. These include an Xbox Series X for $349, the Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for $179, and God of War Ragnarok for $29.99.

Xbox Series X for $349

The Xbox Series X is still on sale after Black Friday and Cyber Monday! This is the best deal available right now, with an incredible amount of savings. For a limited time, you can score a new console for only $349. That’s $150 off MSRP, which is a steal this holiday season and even better than Cyber Monday deals. Pair this console with a Game Pass subscription, and you’ll be set to experience the best Xbox has to offer for the foreseeable future. Simply order an Xbox Series X for pickup at one of the above storefronts and get the console wrapped up before December 25.

Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for $179.99

Astro Gaming – A30 Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile – White See on Best Buy

The Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset is the perfect gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, or mobile devices. You’ll get 27 hours of battery life alongside elite sound with Dolby Atmos supported. The A30 does come with a mic, which you can detach depending on whether or not you’re talking with other players in party chat. Overall, this is an excellent headset for the price, especially with the $50 discount.

God of War Ragnarok for $29.99/$39.99

One of the best PlayStation 5 games has a huge ongoing sale at Amazon. This is the perfect time to pick Ragnarok up after the Valhalla DLC announcement. You can pick up the PlayStation 5 edition of God of War Ragnarok for only $39.99. PS4 players can also get in on the action, with a $29.99 PlayStation 4 copy available too.

Final Fantasy VII/VIII Twin Pack for $29

The Final Fantasy VII/VIII Twin Pack for Nintendo Switch is $10 off right now at Walmart. This package includes both titles on a cartridge, making this the only release where Final Fantasy VII is physically on a cartridge for Switch. This Twin Pack normally retails anywhere from $40 to $55, so this is a good deal you might not see again. Keep in mind that this title is from the Asia region, but Switch is region free so you’ll have no issues playing this on the go.

Save $130 on Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones (2023)

Bose – QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones See on Best Buy

The 2021 pair of Bose QuietComfort (QC) 45 headphones is currently $130 off right now at Best Buy. Only the White Smoke color is available online, but other colors could be available in-store, depending on your location. These headphones are exceptional and shouldn’t be passed on if you’re in need of a quality over-the-ear pair of headphones.

If you’re looking for a newer model, there is also a $100 discount on the 2023 Bose QuietComfort headphones. These will cost $250 after the discount. Available colors include White Smoke, Black, and Cypress Green.

Resident Evil 4 for $29.99

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best titles of 2023. A remake of the 2005 classic, RE4 perfectly blends horror and action together in one amazing package. If you’ve never played Resident Evil 4 or any game in the series, this is a perfect entry point with all sorts of fun to be had. You’ll spend dozens of hours running away from Ganado and chasing down Ashley, the President’s Daughter.

PlayStation 5 Slim Bundles for $499

PS5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle See on Amazon

The PlayStation 5 Slim bundles, which feature Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Spider-Man, are still available at a discount today. You can grab either of these bundles for $499, which is a $70 discount from the MSRP price. Essentially, you’re getting a game for free with the PS5 Slim. Select store pickup to grab one of these bundles well in advance of December 25.

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros Ultimate Console Bundle See on Amazon

This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle was the best deal available for Switch during Black Friday, and it is still available today at Amazon. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED console, two Joy-Con controllers, a 3 month voucher for Nintendo Switch Online, and a digital copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you or a loved one don’t have a Nintendo Switch yet, this is the perfect bundle to get started with. Smash Ultimate is one of the best games available on the platform, and you get the premiere Nintendo Switch console.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $11.99

This collection of titles is well worth your money for $11.99. Mass Effect Legendary Edition includes the first three Mass Effect titles and all DLC associated with each. The games are all remastered in 4K, each running at high frame rates. The first Mass Effect title specifically received loads of enhancements and updates to improve the visual and gameplay experience. You can’t go wrong with picking this one up.

Get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for $35

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Switch Digital Code See on Walmart

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is just one of the many Mario titles available on Nintendo Switch. This title includes both the Super Mario 3D World game and Bowser’s Fury, a new game mode that allows you to run around a sanbox styled world and collect Cat Shines. If you haven’t played this game yet, now is the perfect time with a $25 discount. The code will immediately be delivered to your email inbox after purchase.

Grab the Mophie snap+ 3-in-1 Charger for $49.99

If you own an Apple Watch, an iPhone, and Apple AirPods, this is the perfect charger for you. Best Buy has the Mophie snap+ for just $49.99, which is a $50 discount off the original price. This charger utilizes MagSafe technology to wirelessly charge your iPhone, and it includes charging holders for Apple AirPods and Apple Watch. You can stick this on your nightstand and charge all your devices in one go.

Save $20 Off Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon – Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One See on Amazon

The latest Armored Core title has a nice sale after it was released this August. You can get 20% off from Amazon right now, which hits a new low for the title. We gave the game an 8/10 in our review, stating it had “excellent, explosive combat that manages to take very complex systems and mechanics and make them easy to understand and execute.”

Dead Space on Steam for $24

Dead Space just launched this January, and this is a great deal on a Steam copy of the game. This remake features an immpresive use of technology and a completely modernized cpmbat system. A special attention has been put on the audio, with 3D Audio technology utilized for an immersive experience. You can expect loads of thrills and horror as you look to escape the stranded ship. The USG Ishimura has never looked better or been scarier.

Get NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition for Only $29.99

NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – Nintendo Switch See on Amazon

NieR: Automata is highly regarded as one of the greatest action games of the last decade. The unique storytelling of Yoko Taro combines with flashy action combat from PlatinumGames to create a very memorable title. 26 different endings are achievable through three different playable characters. The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes the exclusive 6C2P4A118680823 DLC for free, which includes new costumes, accessories, and pod skins.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for $39.99

Great news for stealth action fans: Walmart has listed Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $39.99, which matches the previous low we saw during Black Friday. This is a great package with the first three Metal Gear Solid games, in addition to Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. If you’ve yet to play through the Metal Gear series, the Master Collection is how to do so on modern platforms.

Grab a Steam Code of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for $35.99

If you prominently play on PC, this is a great deal for you. Best Buy currently has Spider-Man Remastered for just $35.99, which is 40% off full price. Remastered to take advantage of newer hardware, Spider-Man Remastered sees Peter Parker take on villains like Doc Ock, Scorpion, and Mister Negative. Swing around New York and immerse yourself in the main story or three DLC expansions.

Final Fantasy XVI for $39.99

Now is the perfect time to pick up the latest mainline Final Fantasy title. The first wave of DLC, titled Echoes of the Fallen, just released for Final Fantasy XVI a few weeks ago. The second DLC, The Rising Tide, is set to launch in Spring 2024. We gave Final Fantasy XVI a 9/10 in our review, stating it is “a game worthy of an orchestral Final Fantasy victory fanfare.”

Apple AirPods Pro with USB Type-C for $199.99

New USB Type-C Model Apple AirPods Pro Noise-Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds See on Best Buy New USB Type-C Model Apple AirPods Pro Noise-Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds See on Amazon

There’s no better holiday gift than a new pair of AirPods. Amazon has dropped the price of the 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds with the universal USB Type-C connector by $50, now only $199.99. Best of all, it can be delivered to you before Christmas, December 25 without paying any additional shipping fee. With this current gen AirPods Pro, Apple has replaced the proprietary Lightning port with the more universal USB Type-C. For people who want to bring along a single charging cable for all of their mobile devices, this is a godsend.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19.99

If you’ve never heard of the Mario + Rabbids series, it is a turn-based collaboration that combines the worlds of Super Mario and the Rabbids. The first game in the series, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017. Sparks of Hope took a huge step forward from Kingdom Battle with its open-level design. Here, you can freely explore and battle however you choose, whereas every level was linear in the original game. If you’re interested in checking out the game, it’s worth noting that you don’t need to play the first Mario + Rabbids title to understand the second.