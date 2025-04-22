Can weight-loss drugs ditch the needles? Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images

A daily pill appears to lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes as effectively as injectable drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro. The medication, called orforglipron, also led to substantial weight loss in clinical trials, meaning it could become a convenient alternative to popular weight-loss drugs.

Drugs mimicking the hormone GLP-1, which regulates appetite and blood sugar, have exploded in popularity. Known as GLP-1 agonists, these medications can treat obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. One downside is that nearly…