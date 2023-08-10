Aug. 9, 2023 – Drinking sugar-laden beverages on a regular basis may greatly increase the risk that postmenopausal women may develop liver cancer or die from chronic liver disease, new research suggests.

The study found that women who are beyond menopause who consumed at least one sugar-sweetened beverage daily had an 85% higher risk of developing liver cancer and a 68% higher risk of dying from chronic liver disease, compared with those who consumed three servings or fewer per month.

But when looking at consumption of artificially sweetened drinks, Longgang Zhao, PhD, with Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, said researchers found no strong link between intake and risk of liver cancer or death from chronic liver disease. But, Zhao said, the sample size for that comparison was small and should be “interpreted with caution.”

The new study was published online Tuesday in the American Medical Association’s journal.

About 40% of people with liver cancer do not have one of the well-known disease risk factors, such as chronic hepatitis B or C infection, type 2 diabetes, or obesity. In the current analysis, Zhao and colleagues wanted to find out if sugar-sweetened or artificially sweetened beverages could be a risk factor for liver cancer or chronic liver disease.