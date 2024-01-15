





The Dallas Cowboys’ hopes of contending for a Super Bowl were crushed on Sunday after the team suffered a disappointing defeat in the wild-card round against the Green Bay Packers.

Dak Prescott struggled throughout the 48–32 loss, despite throwing for 400 yards and three touchdowns. He was particularly woeful in the first half when he threw two interceptions, including a pick six, as the Cowboys were down 20 heading into the break.

After the game, Prescott was critical of his performance when speaking to reporters, and he offered a blunt three-word evaluation of his play.

“I sucked tonight,” said Prescott, via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News.

Dallas had lofty expectations heading into the postseason, having won the NFC East and earned the conference’s No. 2 seed. Despite a strong regular season, they fell short in the playoffs yet again, marking their 13th straight playoff appearance without reaching the conference championship.

Prescott took ownership of the team’s lackluster performance and added that he was “shocked” by the defeat.

The Cowboys were heavy favorites heading into the game at AT&T Stadium, where they’d not lost all season long. In fact, their last loss at home came all the way back on Sept. 11, 2022.

Despite earning home-field advantage in the wild-card round, Dallas stumbled in front of its fans, culminating in yet another disappointing playoff exit.







