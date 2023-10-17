





Not every team has been able to replicate the success the Eagles have had with their renowned Tush Push on fourth-and-short or goal-to-go situations. The Cowboys were the latest team to come up short in their effort with the quarterback sneak, having tried the play during the second quarter against the Chargers on Monday night.

After the game, Dak Prescott was asked about their shortcomings on the Tush Push in the first half, to which he gave a funny response.

“They didn’t push my tush enough,” explained Prescott to reporters, via Taylor Bisciotti of the NFL Network.

On fourth-and-one with just over two minutes remaining in the first half, Dallas dialed up the Tush Push, only for Los Angeles to rebuff Prescott, holding him back for no gain and forcing a turnover on downs.

Rather than get into greater detail of the play when speaking to reporters, Prescott kept it simple with his response as to why the Cowboys couldn’t convert.

Despite their inability to pick up the short yardage, Dallas was able to secure a win in prime time and improve to 4-2 on the season.







