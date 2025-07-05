DHARAMSHALA, India – The Dalai Lama said on July 5 said hopes to live until he is over 130 years old, two decades longer than his previous prediction, following his assurance to followers that he would reincarnate as the spiritual head of the faith upon his death.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was speaking during a ceremony organised by his followers to offer prayers for his long life, ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6, and as China insists it will choose his successor.

The Dalai Lama previously told Reuters in December he might live to 110.

“I have been able to serve the Buddhadharma (the teachings of Buddhism) and the beings of Tibet so far quite well,” he said between prayers, clearing his throat now and then.

“And still, I hope to live over 130 years,” he said, sparking applause and cheers among his followers.

The 14th Dalai Lama, already longest-lived head of Tibetan Buddhism, spent about 90 minutes at the prayers in his temple.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of followers from around the world who gathered in the northern Indian hill town of Dharamshala, where he has lived since fleeing Tibet in 1959 in the wake of a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

“We have lost our country and we live in exile in India, but I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. So, living here in Dharamshala, I intend to serve beings and the dharma as much as I can,” he said in Tibetan, which was translated simultaneously in English and other languages.

China, keen to consolidate its control over Tibet, views the Dalai Lama as a separatist.

Beijing insists its leaders would have to approve his successor, in a legacy from imperial times.

The Dalai Lama has previously said that he would reincarnate in the “free world” and this week told his followers that

the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation

rests solely with his non-profit institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

The Dalai Lama is a charismatic figure whose following extends well beyond the millions of Tibetan Buddhists living around the world.

He won the 1989 peace prize for what the Nobel committee said was keeping alive the Tibetan cause and seeking genuine autonomy to protect and preserve the region’s unique culture, religion and national identity without pressing for independence.

At the prayers on July 5, he sat on a throne before a large statue of the Buddha, with dozens of monks seated in front of him.

Marigold garlands hung from pillars as his followers and journalists crowded around the main temple area.

Oracles and other figures, shaking in trance, arrived to pay their obeisance to their guru.

Monks struck cymbals and played ornate long trumpets in honour of the Dalai Lama and others.

The Dalai Lama said he prays daily to benefit all sentient beings and feels he has the blessings of Tibet’s patron deity, Avalokitesvara.

“Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have the blessings of Avalokitesvara,” he said. “I have done my best so far. At the least, I hope to still live for 30 or 40 years more.”

His birthday celebrations on July 6 will be attended by senior Indian ministers as well as diplomats from the United States, along with thousands of his devotees. REUTERS