NBA Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has joined the ownership group of Everton, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

Kidd has joined Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which is part of The Friedkin Group — the U.S. firm that completed its takeover of Everton in December.

Kidd, 52, has been hailed as an “incredible resource for Everton” by executive chairman Marc Watts and joins with extensive experience in the NBA, on and off the court. Kidd was a 10-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medal winner with the U.S. national team, and has since coached the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Mavericks.

Everton are 13th in the Premier League but have been in impressive form since the appointment of David Moyes as manager this year, and they are about to move into a new 52,888-capacity riverfront stadium in Liverpool.

Jason Kidd has been confirmed as the newest member of Everton’s ownership group. Justin Ford/Getty Images

“I’m honoured to be joining Everton’s ownership at such an important moment,” Kidd said in a statement. “With a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it’s a great moment to come on board.”

Watts added in the statement: “As one of the NBA’s greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton.

“He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future.”

The Friedkin Group acquired Everton from British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri following a long-running ownership saga. They also own Serie A club AS Roma.

Everton have been an ever-present in England’s top league since 1954.

Kidd becomes the latest high-profile figure from American sports to get involved in English soccer.

In 2023, NFL great Tom Brady became a minority owner of Birmingham and chairman of its advisory board.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James bought a small stake in Liverpool in 2011, and PGA Tour golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are investors in 49ers Enterprises, which owns Leeds United.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.