Just 12 months ago, the Dallas Mavericks were playing in the NBA finals.

Now they feel poised to get back there.

They have a new superstar as Cooper Flagg was selected first overall in the NBA draft, a move that comes on the heels of one of the most controversial — and upsetting for Mavericks fans — trades in league history in which Luka Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I think it’s win now. It’s also win in the future,” GM Nico Harrison said during a post-draft news conference in Dallas. “Eventually it’s going to be Cooper’s team. We don’t know when that transition will happen. So I think it’s win now and then set yourself up to win in the future as well.”

The San Antonio Spurs also feel like they got better.

They selected Rutgers’ Dylan Harper second overall, giving them an explosive point guard who has plenty of star potential. Five picks later, the New Orleans Pelicans selected sharpshooter Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma at No. 7 overall, giving the top of this year’s draft a very distinctive Southwest flavor.

The division got a needed injection of talent.

The Houston Rockets were the only Southwest team to make the playoffs last season, but were upset at the No. 2 seed by Golden State in the first round. But the Rockets landed 15-time All-Star and and four-time Olympic gold medalist Kevin Durant in a trade before the draft.

What was the team’s need: The need didn’t matter because there was no question who the Mavs were taking. Dallas needs a facilitating guard to fill the void until Kyrie Irving returns from his knee injury, probably in December or January.

Who did the team draft: Flagg from Duke. If Flagg lives up to his potential, the Mavs found a new generational young talent less than six months after sending the one they had to the Lakers. Flagg will be two-plus seasons into this NBA career when he turns 21. Dallas did not have a second-round pick.

The pick’s NBA comparison: Flagg actually has a chance to be a smaller version (assuming he’s finished growing) of his new teammate, Anthony Davis. He has potential as a two-way player who is a scoring threat from the perimeter.

What the team’s need: After failing to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, San Antonio needed scoring, playmaking and a big man to assist 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.

Who did the team draft: Harper at No. 2 and forward Carter Bryant at No. 14. The Spurs sent the 38th pick to the Pacers.

The picks’ NBA comparisons: At 6-foot-6, Harper has been compared to former MVP James Harden, Detroit All-Star Cade Cunningham and his father, five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Harper’s size and strength allows him to get to the rim, absorb contact and score on a layup or via free throws. The 19-year-old Bryant has been compared to New Orleans forward Trey Murphy III because of defensive ability and offensive potential. Bryant shot 37% on 3-pointers and 46% from the field.

What was the team’s need: After going 21-61 and bringing in Joe Dumars as their new basketball operations chief, the Pelicans needed depth across the roster, but particularly at point guard because of Dejounte Murray’s prolonged recovery from an Achilles injury in January.

Who did the team draft: Point guard Jeremiah Fears from Oklahoma at No. 7 and Maryland forward-center Derik Queen at No. 13 (after acquiring that pick in a trade that sent Atlanta their 23rd overall selection this year and a 2026 first-round pick). Dallas did not have a second-round pick. The Pelicans got Georgetown guard Micah Peavy in the second round in the pick that was made by the Wizards.

The picks’ NBA comparisons: As a 6-foot-3 slasher who not only can play the point but also excels at creating his own shot, Fears’ game resembles that of Murray, as well as that of New York’s Josh Hart — a former Pelicans fan favorite — as well as Detroit’s Jaden Ivey and Sacramento’s Markelle Fultz. The 6-foot-9 Queen isn’t known for his outside shot or shot-blocking, but was productive inside presence with averages of 16.5 points and nine rebounds in his final college season. He draws comparisons to Houston’s Alperen Şengün. Peavy has drawn comparisons to CJ McCollum.

What was the team’s need: The Grizzlies must replace sharpshooter Desmond Bane, sent to Orlando in a June trade. Memphis has tried for some time to find the right 3-and-D player, who can provide shooting from distance with a strong defensive mindset. Memphis needs to recover from a collapse down the stretch. The Grizzlies went from second place in the Western Conference on Feb. 27 to the play-in tournament.

Who did the team draft: The Grizzlies moved up to 11th in the draft in a trade with Portland, ending up with Cedric Coward, a 6-6 wing from Washington State. Memphis added a pair of guards on Thursday night known for their defense in Javon Small of West Virginia and Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack, the latter acquired after trading down three spots in the draft to No. 59.

The pick’s NBA comparison: Coward has some of the skillsets seen in Kawhi Leonard and Jalen Williams. Small has drawn comparisons to CJ Watson, while Mashack reminds some of Scottie Pippen.

What was the team’s need: As it stands now, the Rockets don’t have a pick in this draft that they’ll get to keep after also shipping their second-round pick to the Suns. But that’s OK for a team stocked with young talent that finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference this season.

Who did the team draft: Duke C Khaman Maluach at No. 10, but he will go to Phoenix as part of the Durant trade. The Rockets also traded away their second-round pick.

The pick’s NBA comparison: Maluach has some similarities to Hassan Whiteside.

