Youngsters from the club’s 2015 side headed along to the Carrick’s store in the town where they passed on their gratitude to business owner Charanjit Binning for his support.

They were looking fresh in their new kits and were served up slushies by their new sponsor following great performances in their latest match versus two Stewarton sides.

A club spokesperson said: “Thanks to Premier Dalry – Carrick’s for their sponsorship of the strips and coaches clothing.”

While Charanjit added: “We are delighted to be able to support Dalry 2015s on their footballing journey.

“It is great to see so many kids enthusiastic about the sport and representing our town.

“We look forward to supporting them along the way and hearing all about their progress this season.”