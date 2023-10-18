Chris Wilson’s Third Division troops triumphed 8-7 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw at Newlandsfield Park.

With three divisions and a massive 51 places between the sides, not many would have given the Merksworth Park men much of a chance in the tie – rearranged after the match was postponed due to torrential rain on the original date of October 7.

And when Jay Wilson opened the scoring for the hosts after quarter of an hour, it looked like it was a match that might quickly get away from Wilson’s side.

However, Thistle were not disheartened by falling behind early on and battled back into the match.

So when Jamie Catlow broke free 35 minutes into the match, rounded Pollok keeper Ben Fry and slotted the ball into the back of the net, Dalry were level.

Heading into the final minutes, the match remained locked at one apiece, until Aidan Catlow got himself on the scoresheet for Dalry, finishing off a fine counter attack with a minute of regular time remaining.

However, just as Dalry thought they were in the hat for the next round, a Ryan McGregor equaliser in the sixth minute of added time sent the game to penalties.

Both sides scored their first four spot kicks, meaning the shootout was now essentially sudden death.

So when Chris Love hit the bar for Dalry, Adam Forde had a chance to send Pollok through – only for a remarkable save by Derren Fairns to keep the penalties going.

Penalties continued to hit the net until the ninth takers for each side, with Etherson scoring to put Dalry 8-7 ahead.

Scott Forrester had to score to keep things going, only to have his effort saved.

But the wild celebrations among the travelling players, coaches and supporters were cut short when the referee’s assistant ruled Fairns had stepped off his line, and ordered a retake.

But the unfazed keeper did it all again when he blocked Forrester’s second effort, securing a memorable win for Thistle and a third round tie against Dundee Downfield on November 4.

Before then, Thistle face Premier Division opposition in another cup tie, this time against Glenafton Athletic at Loch Park in round one of the West of Scotland Cup.

Kick-off on Saturday, October 21 is at 2pm.